Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE!

Another busy weekend of Premier League action begins this lunchtime at Selhurst Park, where the stakes are high for both teams. Jurgen Klopp's in-form visitors Liverpool can go top of the table with another win in south London today, piling the pressure on Arsenal before the current leaders face a huge challenge away at third-place Aston Villa this evening.

In stark contrast to their opponents, Crystal Palace are absolutely floundering at the moment. The insipid Eagles have now won just one of their last eight league games after a dismal 2-0 home defeat by Bournemouth in midweek, a game that saw a frustrated home crowd turn on manager Roy Hodgson. The pressure continues to ramp up on the former England boss, who really needs his side to spring a surprise or two during a daunting fixture run to end 2023 but has had to drop Michael Olise today and is without Tyrick Mitchell.

Hodgson has apologised for claiming that Palace fans have been "spoilt" over recent years as he desperately tries to avoid a fourth straight home league defeat in a fixture the hosts haven't won here in the league for almost a decade, with Liverpool boosted by the return of Alisson Becker in goal. Follow Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live below, with updates and analysis from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool latest news

GOAL! Mateta thunders home penalty

Crystal Palace penalty award overturned

Post! Alisson makes huge save to deny Lerma

Crystal Palace team news: Two changes with Olise benched

Liverpool team news: Five changes as Alisson returns

Watch: Mateta fires Crystal Palace in front

13:57 , George Flood

Here is that emphatic penalty from Mateta to give Crystal Palace the lead before the hour mark...

Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool

13:56 , George Flood

62 mins: A brilliant tempo to this game now as Alisson scoops up a low effort from Schlupp.

Liverpool have been well below par this afternoon and Palace are sensing blood.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool

13:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Ice-cool penalty from Mateta, who stepped up as soon as the ref blew his whistle, suggesting nerves.

But he sends Alisson the wrong way. Huge goal for Palace and a huge goal for Roy Hodgson, who looked delighted on the touchline.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool

13:53 , George Flood

59 mins: Almost a quick reply from Liverpool but a stretching Nunez just can't reach Alexander-Arnold's wicked free-kick delivery to the back post from the left.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool | Jean-Philippe Mateta 57'

13:49 , George Flood

57 mins: A thunderous spot-kick sends Alisson the wrong way and Palace are ahead!

Klopp sent on Gakpo for Gravenberch before that penalty was taken.

Konate also on for Quansah, who gave away the foul.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:48 , George Flood

55 mins: PENALTY TO CRYSTAL PALACE!

Wow!

After what feels like an age and the longest of reviews, VAR eventually decide that was a foul from Quansah on Mateta inside the box.

Referee Madley goes to look at the monitor and agrees!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:45 , George Flood

52 mins: Clyne makes a great run down the Palace left and picks out the overlapping Lerma, whose low cross is guided behind by Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool clear the resulting corner but here come Palace again through Hughes as Mateta hits the deck inside the box.

The fans in The Holmesdale bay for a penalty, but the home players don't appeal and play goes on.

A couple more Liverpool changes on the way already.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:43 , George Flood

51 mins: Some bright moments from Palace at the start of this second half, but Liverpool keep their cool to snuff out the danger.

Good energy from the Eagles at least.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:41 , George Flood

48 mins: Diaz cuts in from the left and flights in a dangerous cross that is glanced wide by the head of Nunez, who was just offside.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:39 , George Flood

Back underway in south-east London.

There has been a change apiece at half-time, with Palace sending on striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in a like-for-like change in place of Edouard, who did pick up a knock earlier.

Klopp has withdrawn the struggling Endo in favour of Joe Gomez, meanwhile.

That switch will see Alexander-Arnold step into midfield, with Gomez to right-back.

Poll: Were the officials right to overturn Crystal Palace penalty?

13:36 , George Flood

Were the officials right to overturn that Crystal Palace penalty in the end?

Have your say here...

Watch: Crystal Palace penalty award overturned

13:34 , George Flood

And here's the biggest talking point of that first half as a penalty award to Crystal Palace was overturned after a long review...

Watch: Alisson denies Lerma opening goal

13:33 , George Flood

Here is that brilliant save from Alisson to deny Lerma with the biggest chance of the first half...

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:28 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Plenty of boos directed not at Roy Hodgson this time but at referee Andy Madley as he heads off the pitch at the end of the first half.

Liverpool started to pile on the pressure in stoppage time here, but not enough to warrant a lead.

Indeed, Palace deserve to be level heading into the break, and they might have even been ahead if Madley had not wrongly — in my view — overturned his initial decision to hand Palace a penalty.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:24 , George Flood

Half-time

Goalless at the break at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool dominated the early exchanges but were lucky not to fall behind when the returning Alisson made a terrific save to deny Lerma from close range.

A penalty award to Palace for Van Dijk's challenge on Edouard was then overturned after a lengthy review for Hughes' foul on Endo.

Just one shot on target in total in the first 45 minutes, from Palace.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:21 , George Flood

50 mins: A rare errant pass from Alexander-Arnold rather sums up a surprisingly tame first-half effort from Liverpool.

Palace are all over Endo every time he gets the ball, by the way.

He's clearly been identified as a weak link in possession.

Ward with a key intervention to halt Gravenberch in the box before the half-time whistle sounds.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:19 , George Flood

46 mins: Into five minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

Alexander-Arnold's cross from the byline picks out Salah, whose shot is blocked by Richards.

Hughes then does likewise to deny Szoboszlai.

Dogged determination and defensive concentration again from Palace there.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:17 , George Flood

45 mins: Despite their early dominance, Liverpool still haven't had a shot on target so far this afternoon.

Diaz gets away from Ward and comes inside to find Gravenberch, who finds Nunez.

However, the Uruguayan makes the wrong pass on the edge of the box and the chance is lost.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:15 , George Flood

43 mins: Set-pieces at both ends, but neither come to anything - Liverpool giving away a foul at a corner earned by Endo.

The camera pans to Hollywood star Hugh Jackman in the crowd at Selhurst.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:13 , George Flood

41 mins: Things have just settled down again with half-time approaching after that lively few minutes with the golden Lerma chance and Crystal Palace's penalty award being overturned.

Alexander-Arnold tries to pick out fellow full-back Tsimikas again, but this time the lofted pass is overhit.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:09 , George Flood

37 mins: Edouard is back on for Palace.

A real frenetic pace now around what was a previously flat affair.

Promising attacks break down at both ends, with Ward booked for bringing down Nunez.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:07 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

It took Andy Madley so long to come to that decision by checking the VAR monitor, but I feel it was the wrong call.

Yes, there was contact as Hughes won the ball off Endo.

And, yes, Hughes did make contact with the ball.

But I don’t feel there was enough of a deliberate lunge by Hughes to constitute a foul.

I think it’s harsh on Palace, that, and they should have had a penalty.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:06 , George Flood

34 mins: Fair to say that Palace fans are not happy with that decision as a "f*** VAR" chant rings out around Selhurst.

Now Edouard is down to compound Hodgson's misery. He will need treatment.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:04 , George Flood

33 mins: The penalty award is overturned!

It's deemed a foul by Hughes on Endo.

That was soft, but probably the right decision in the end.

A huge reprieve for Endo, who has been very sloppy on the ball so far today.

Van Dijk's yellow card also rescinded.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:03 , George Flood

32 mins: This is taking an age to decide as referee Madley watches countless replays on the pitchside monitor.

Still no final decision with jeers and whistles from the crowd...

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:01 , George Flood

29 mins: PENALTY TO CRYSTAL PALACE!

The sloppy Endo is caught in possession for the third time already today by Hughes, who plays Edouard in close.

The French striker is then tripped by Van Dijk and referee Andy Madley has no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

But was that a foul by Hughes on Endo? VAR will take a look...

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

13:00 , George Flood

28 mins: HUGE chance for Palace!

Ayew leads a blistering counter-attack and fires in a dangerous low cross for Edouard that instead reaches Lerma, who is denied by a stellar save from Alisson.

The ball loops onto the post before Alexander-Arnold hacks away off the line.

That should have been 1-0!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:56 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

A very slow game this, with plenty of stoppages in play.

Liverpool have certainly seen more of the ball, but they are yet to get into a rhythm and threaten their hosts.

Palace surviving off free-kicks and corners at the moment, but using neither effectively.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:55 , George Flood

23 mins: Not entirely convincing again from Liverpool defending Hughes' latest corner, but they do hack clear at the second attempt.

Nothing to get excited about at either end at the moment.

It's all very flat, which will suit Palace entirely.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:51 , George Flood

19 mins: Liverpool are dominating the possession and chances early on at Selhurst, as you might expect.

But not much to worry Johnstone thus far with Palace defending deeply, compactly, narrowly and diligently, blocking all shots that come their way and crucially denying the likes of Salah the space in which to operate.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:48 , George Flood

16 mins: Alert defending from Ward at the back post to head behind in front of Nunez after Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right is only partially blocked.

Liverpool sustain their latest bout of pressure, with key blocks from Ward and Andersen before Szoboszlai is dispossessed.

Palace very compact and deep and being penned in at the moment.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:46 , George Flood

13 mins: Liverpool break following that clearance and there's a vital touch from Ward to slow the advance of Salah, who ends up floating in a cross towards Diaz and Nunez at the back post that is plucked out of the air confidently by Palace 'keeper Johnstone.

Both Liverpool attackers were unmarked there, but I think Nunez was likely offside again.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:44 , George Flood

12 mins: The ball is rather getting caught up in this swirling wind a lot and Palace have a corner which Hughes aims towards Guehi and Lerma at the front post.

There's brief panic in the Liverpool defence and half-hearted appeals for a Palace penalty that are rightly ignored.

The Reds eventually scramble clear.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:42 , George Flood

10 mins: Ward blocks another hopeful strike from Tsimikas after the Greek left-back is teed up by Salah, who took a painful whack to the face a few moments ago.

The offside flag is up against Nunez.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:41 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace definitely going for a pressing approach here.

They are not giving Liverpool’s defenders the time on the ball with which to pick out accurate passes.

Hughes, Schlupp and Edouard are leading that press, and winning the ball off them on occasion.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:40 , George Flood

6 mins: A nice and positive start from Liverpool, with Alexander-Arnold frequently switching the ball over to Tsimikas with stylish raking cross-field passes.

The Reds negotiate a free-kick swung into their box by Ward from the right flank before playing their way past a high Palace press.

Now it's Liverpool's turn to snap into that furious press...

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:36 , George Flood

4 mins: The early pressure continues for Liverpool with Alexander-Arnold stepping forward from right-back into midfield.

Palace steady the ship and think they have a sniff of an early chance themselves after Endo is caught in possession.

But Liverpool mop up effectively enough.

A real wind whipping around Selhurst in addition to the swirling cold rain.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:34 , George Flood

2 mins: A scrappy start at Selhurst as both sides try to establish some early rhythm, Liverpool probing patiently on the ball.

Richards gives away a sloppy foul and the advanced Tsimikas later skews a shot well wide.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

12:32 , George Flood

Andy Madley is today's referee.

Crystal Palace are in their familiar red and blue home strips, with Liverpool sporting their green and white quartered away shirts.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:31 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

Will Liverpool go top of the Premier League - for a few hours at least - this afternoon, or can Crystal Palace start to ease the pressure on Roy Hodgson?

Let's find out...

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:29 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a gloomy Selhurst Park, where the rain is swirling.

Not perfect conditions for glossy football in south London today, it must be said.

Hodgson's applause to the Palace fans is reciprocated. Good to see.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:23 , George Flood

We've also heard from Jurgen Klopp, who does not seem to be focusing at all on the chance to go top of the Premier League today...

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:17 , George Flood

The pre-match thoughts of Roy Hodgson, talking to TNT Sports...

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

Roy Hodgson said yesterday that he was told he needed to be “very, very careful” with how much he uses Michael Olise, given there is a heightened chance that his five-month hamstring injury could reoccur if he is overworked.

Sure enough, Olise begins on the bench for Palace today as Jeffrey Schlupp moves forward into the front three, with Will Hughes starting in midfield.

Left-back Tyrick Mitchell is out with the muscle strain he suffered to his hip against Bournemouth.

He is the only left-back in the Palace squad, so right-back Nathaniel Clyne deputises for him today.

Matheus Franca wait for Crystal Palace chance goes on

12:10 , George Flood

You can tell already from fan reaction on social media that Hodgson is likely going to get plenty of stick for that decision to start Will Hughes if today's game goes pear-shaped for Palace.

Fair enough if he has little choice but to rest an overworked Olise after serious injury, but why not turn to another properly attacking option like Brazilian starlet Matheus Franca instead?

His seeming reluctance to trust the talented teenager is among supporters' biggest frustrations with Hodgson at the moment.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:02 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith is in position to preview today's game at Selhurst Park...

11:57 , George Flood

A very welcome sight for Liverpool fans to see this man back in action this afternoon...

Two Crystal Palace changes with Olise on the bench

11:47 , George Flood

The under-fire Roy Hodgson makes two changes to the Crystal Palace team beaten by Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in midweek.

The injured Tyrick Mitchell is replaced by Nathaniel Clyne, while Michael Olise is indeed dropped to the bench after his manager revealed warnings from sports science staff about his workload post-hamstring injury

Will Hughes comes into the side for the Frenchman.

Mitchell's absence leads to a spot on the bench for 18-year-old Palace midfielder David Ozoh.

Five Liverpool changes as Alisson and Quansah start

11:42 , George Flood

So the fit-again Alisson does indeed start for Liverpool today after a three-game absence as deputy Caoimhin Kelleher returns to the bench.

Ibrahima Konate is also among the substitutes as Jarell Quansah partners captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence instead.

Kostas Tsimikas replaces Joe Gomez at left-back, with Ryan Gravenberch coming into midfield for the injured Alexis Mac Allister.

One change in attack, where Cody Gakpo makes way for Darwin Nunez.

Goalkeepers Adrian and Marcelo Pitaluga drop out of the matchday squad after Alisson's return as young duo Ben Doak and James McConnell are added to the bench.

Crystal Palace lineup

11:32 , George Flood

Starting XI: Johnstone, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Richards, Lerma, Ayew, Hughes, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Tomkins, Olise, Matheus Franca, Mateta, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Ozoh

Liverpool lineup

11:31 , George Flood

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, McConnell, Kelleher, Bradley

Alisson returns for Liverpool

11:15 , George Flood

Official lineups from Selhurst won't drop for another 15 minutes or so, but Liverpool have taken the unusual step of confirming just ahead of time that Alisson Becker is indeed back in the squad - and presumably starting - this afternoon.

Rumours abound on social media that impressive young defender Jarell Quansah is also starting for the Reds today with Joel Matip sidelined.

Does that mean another issue for Ibrahima Konate? We'll find out very soon...

Klopp launches defence of 'inspiration' Hodgson

11:05 , George Flood

Roy Hodgson isn't exactly the most popular figure among the Liverpool fanbase either, owing to his dreadful spell in charge at Anfield that ended after only six months in 2011.

However, the vastly-experienced coach evidently has a big admirer in Jurgen Klopp, who heaped praise on his opposite number ahead of today's trip to Selhurst Park.

"When Roy was in Switzerland he implemented a 4-4-2, stuff like this," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

"My former manager, Wolfgang Frank, showed us a lot of videos of him, so it was Arrigo Sacchi and Roy Hodgson actually. So that was the first time when he crossed my way.

"I’m really pleased that I met him then here in the Premier League because he is an outstanding person and a really nice man, but actually always when I see him I ask him, 'What are you doing here still?'

"But he looks happy and enjoys it; not so happy when he is losing games but in general with the job. So, I couldn’t respect it more.

"He was my inspiration but he is not inspiring me to work in that job that long! I don’t know how he’s doing that, to be honest, but yeah, great guy."

Hodgson not panicking as Crystal Palace pressure mounts

10:54 , George Flood

The general consensus on Roy Hodgson post-Bournemouth defeat seems to be that he is not in immediate danger of the sack at Crystal Palace, but that he is under growing pressure to turn around performances and results.

But that's likely to be easier said than done with today's visit of title challengers Liverpool followed by meetings with Manchester City, Brighton, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal.

More losses are surely likely to test the patience of chairman Steve Parish, who ideally wants to make his next long-term managerial appointment next summer.

Palace have been linked again with the likes of Steve Cooper - who could be out of a job if freefalling Nottingham Forest lose again at Wolves today - and highly-rated former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna, who has transformed Ipswich from League One also-rans to Championship promotion contenders.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

For his part, Hodgson - who admitted that he felt like booing himself against Bournemouth - said yesterday that he doesn't get the sense that the board are panicking just yet.

“We’re not panicking ourselves, the players and the coaching staff,” he said.

“They are questions you have to ask the people higher up, who might want to panic — I don’t know.

"But I don’t get the feeling that that’s the case. Certainly, the chairman here is a very experienced man. He has seen this before. If there is panic, it’s not being filtered down towards me and the team.”

Hodgson 'bitterly regrets' claiming Crystal Palace fans have been 'spoilt'

10:37 , George Flood

Roy Hodgson gave a rather candid assessment of Crystal Palace's worsening plight at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The 76-year-old apologised for suggesting that fans had been spoilt over the last few years as he called on them to get behind his struggling team for what is likely to prove a huge challenge at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

"I am a bit distressed by it really, certainly distressed by my comments and a choice of words which I bitterly regret," Hodgson said.

"I mean 'we have spoiled the fans in recent years' - I don't think we have. I think the fans have been very patient actually, they have been fantastic behind the scenes and even during this bad spell.

"I can quite understand their frustration and their disappointment on Wednesday night because we all felt pretty bad about it, so I owe them an apology, that is for sure.

"They have been so good to me and the team during the almost five years I've been on the club now that I would be devastated if they seriously thought that I didn't appreciate the way they are and the way they do try to get behind the team all times."

He added: "We are certainly going to need the fans when we are playing Liverpool, which is always a very tough game either at home or away.

"The fact that we are at home is one of our hopes that we will be able to give Liverpool a really good game because the fans will get behind the team.

"At times like this when things aren't going well for team, that's when you really do appreciate it if you have got a fan base like we have that do get behind the team, that do care, that do keep singing and chanting.

"If you have got that going into a game like this one, it's that bonus we need at the moment because we are fragile, because we are on a bad run of results."

Hodgson hopes to fight through Selhurst Park gloom

10:26 , George Flood

It's a dark and gloomy December morning in south London, where the floodlights are already on at Selhurst Park before half 10.

Roy Hodgson will hope that's not an omen for the day, having admitted in his pre-match press conference that he is "fearful" his side won't pull off a shock result against in-form Liverpool.

The agitated home fans expressed their frustration with Palace's ongoing stagnation and poor form against Bournemouth, with boos and an object even allegedly hurled towards the manager from the stands.

They can ill-afford more of that toxicity today as Hodgson looks to make amends for the notably unpopular claim that Eagles supporters have been "spoilt" in recent years.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

10:13 , George Flood

There has been very little for Palace fans to get excited about of late - they have won just once at Selhurst Park all season.

Liverpool on the other hand look strong at both ends of the pitch, and another lunchtime kick-off looks to be the biggest obstacle to them picking up another three points.

That should not be a problem though, with Liverpool fancied to pile the misery on Hodgson and Palace.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Liverpool team news

10:12 , George Flood

Liverpool are likely to be without Alexis Mac Allister today after the Argentine World Cup winner needed stitches in a knee injury suffered in the win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Alisson Becker could well return in goal after resuming training in the aftermath of a hamstring problem sustained against Manchester City, though Diogo Jota remains out along with Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool have also now lost Joel Matip for the season with a ruptured ACL suffered against Fulham last weekend.

Crystal Palace team news

10:08 , George Flood

Crystal Palace will be without Tyrick Mitchell today after the left-back suffered a hip injury against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding and Dean Henderson are all still sidelined for the hosts, while Roy Hodgson has admitted that concerns over Michael Olise's workload following a hamstring injury may force him to be benched this afternoon.

Hardly ideal for Palace considering that they remain without Eberechi Eze due to ankle trouble.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

10:05 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live

10:01 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to the start of another busy weekend of Premier League action.

Matchday 16 gets underway in south London, where Crystal Palace and the under-fire Roy Hodgson could desperately use a morale-boosting result as the pressure continues to mount on the former England boss.

The Eagles are winners of just one of their last eight top-flight games and face a hugely daunting fixture run to end 2023, with the fans turning on the manager during a woeful home loss to Bournemouth in midweek.

Looking to pile more pressure on Palace today are a Liverpool side that continued their impressive run with a 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday and who can go top of the table with another victory this lunchtime.

Another three points would ask real questions of current leaders Arsenal, who face a major test away at surprise package Aston Villa this evening.

Kick-off today is at 12:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates and team news plus analysis from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Selhurst Park.