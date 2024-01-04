'The last thing that either of us wanted' – Palace and Everton head for replay after stalemate

Referee Chris Kavanagh gave Calvert-Lewin his marching orders - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

For Premier League teams in the midst of a relegation dogfight, the FA Cup is usually either a brief distraction or an opportunity to lift spirits. The one thing it should never be is a genuine hindrance, and yet that is the reality Everton were suddenly facing on a dreary and potentially damaging night in south London.

To lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin for three games, following a straight red card in the second half here, is bad enough. To then lose Dwight McNeil too, to what appeared to be a serious injury, made matters even worse for Sean Dyche. Two players down, and the only reward for it – if you can call it a reward, which you probably can’t – was a replay against Crystal Palace.

In the immediate aftermath of this goalless draw, the focus was on Calvert-Lewin. There were around 10 minutes remaining when the Everton striker slid in to win the ball on the edge of the Palace box and, on first viewing, his challenge appeared to be clean. There were few complaints, if any, from the Palace’s players or supporters.

The all-seeing eyes of VAR could spot what the rest of us could not, though, and the slow-motion replays had disastrous consequences for Everton. Did they show a serious foul? That might depend on your view. It certainly felt enormously harsh, although the officials will argue that contact was made by Calvert-Lewin’s studs on Nathaniel Clyne’s shin.

“If you slow anything down of that nature, it is going to look a lot worse,” said Dyche. “Live, it does not look that bad. There is minor contact. In live time he does not give anything, then they slow it down and everything looks worse. If you slow down everything, you are going to find what you are looking for.”

Dyche’s argument was that, if Calvert-Lewin’s challenge was judged through the lens of slow-motion replays, then the same should have happened for other decisions. He felt that Beto, his striker, should have been awarded a penalty after he was manhandled by Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Palace fans got the chance to see summer signing Matheus Franca start his first game - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

“The bigger picture for me is that Beto clearly gets pulled to the floor with arms around his waist,” said Dyche. “Why don’t they slow-mo that? I remain a fan [of VAR] but it is beginning to test my patience.”

Everton might yet appeal the red card, although Dyche was far from certain that they would. Perhaps even more pressing for the club is the medical attention required by McNeil, who appeared to trip over his own team-mate in stoppage time. He was subsequently stretchered down the tunnel.

“He is calm in the dressing room, which is usually a good sign,” said Dyche. “We will get it checked in the next 24 or 48 hours. It is an ankle [injury], that is clear.”

Roy Hodgson’s view of the red card was that it was a reflection of the changes in the game. “Lots of people who played in the past will say that’s not a red card, but people playing recently will probably say it is a red card because of the way the studs were up and he was leading with a straight leg,” said the Palace manager. “Sean comes from a type of football where those sorts of challenges were pretty commonplace.”

As for the rest of the evening, the draw was a result that neither team was hoping for. Hodgson had said before the match that he wanted his side to “have a go” at the FA Cup this year but, when the moment came under the lights at home, they found themselves unable to produce any sustained attacking quality.

Only at the end, after Calvert-Lewin’s dismissal, did Palace begin to cause genuine problems for the Everton defence. Until that point, the visitors had been the better team, and they had created the better chances. Arnaut Danjuma and Amadou Onana impressed, especially in the first half, and Calvert-Lewin tested Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the break.

“It is the last thing that either of us wanted, in a way,” said Hodgson of the result. A replay awaits, and Everton can only hope the second match is far less problematic than the first.

Palace and Everton head for replay – as it happened

10:26 PM GMT

Dyche speaks on red card

“Slo-mo shows a different picture. If you’re going to slo-mo things then you have to slo-mo the challenge on Beto at the end that could have been a penalty. Andersen’s got his arms clearly round him, cupping his body. He goes down and it’s not given. If you want to slow-mo everything, then you actually have to slow-mo everything. You can’t just have it for one and not the other.

“On the red card, at the end of the day there’s minor contact. Live the ref doesn’t give anything but we then slow it down and inevitably it looks worse on slow-mo. We all know that.”

10:21 PM GMT

More from Coleman

“Great game. Love coming away to Crystal Palace, it it always a tough game, great atmosphere.

“Going down to 10 men made it that bit more difficult but our resilience this year has been excellent. I never felt like we were going to concede, we stuck together which is important.

“There were a few late chances and on another day we put them away. But on the same vein we had to defend a lot of set pieces and it could have gone their way too.

“Happy with how we played - not the result - and special mention to all the fans that have come down here on a Thursday night. Their support is second to none and we appreciate it.”

10:18 PM GMT

Seamus Coleman on the Calvert-Lewin red..

“When you slow it down, it’s going to look that bit worse but from where I was it was a great tackle. I’ve seen the replay after, I don’t know who the finger needs to be pointed at but the minute he goes over to that screen you know he’s giving a red card. It’s not a sending off for me.”

10:13 PM GMT

Everton's night...boiled down

Dwight McNeil = serious-looking injury

Dominic Calvert-Lewin = sent off

Another game to slide into an already packed schedule

It was a brave display from Dyche’s men after going down to ten but you imagine that is not the result he, his squad or the travelling fans were hoping for.

10:10 PM GMT

The big talking point...

The Calvert-Lewin red card. Has he endangered the story of another player? I mean it could be argued that on another day he might have but here he didn’t as far as I could see. The contact with Lerma is minimal despite the high foot.

That said, do the officials have another choice under the current rules? A high foot means you;re dicing with danger nowadays and that’s certainly reflected in the decision.

Have another look and let us know what you think in the comments.

10:06 PM GMT

Refunds all round

Before this game, the Telegraph’s Sam Dean said – with tongue firmly in cheek I add – that players had a moral obligation to put on a show amid the woeful conditions in south London.

On that basis, I’d say a refund might be in order.

10:00 PM GMT

A poor decision?

Had Everton gone on to lose that, you imagine that Sean Dyche’s post-match comments relating to Calvert-Lewin’s red card might have been rather spicey. They will be tempered by the fact his side got a draw but I can’t imagine he’ll be overly happy.

09:58 PM GMT

Full time: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

A stalemate it is. Attritional for the most part with the odd moment of quality sprinkled in. The honest truth was though that the latter was sorely lacking at time and that’s reflected in the final score.

A replay awaits...

09:56 PM GMT

90+8 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Virginia dives full-stretch to his left to get in the way of a powerful Eze shot from the edge of the area. Good save. Is that Palace’s last chance?

09:55 PM GMT

90+6 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Beto wants a penalty after getting in a tussle with Andersen in the Palace box but Kavanagh waves away his protests. Three minutes to play here...

09:53 PM GMT

90+4 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Everton deep in their own half here. A reminder that this will go to a replay if it ends in a stalemate. A result neither manager will want.

09:52 PM GMT

90+2 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Eze twists and turns well enough to feed Mitchell on the left. Coleman’s right boot gets in the way of the cross. Corner to Palace...

09:49 PM GMT

90 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Massive chance for Harrison. Palace don’t deal with a lofted ball into the area and the ball falls kindly for Harrison. He put his entire soul through a right-footed volley but fails to retain any control whatsoever and leathers it into ‘row z’

09:48 PM GMT

89 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

There is going to plenty of added time here. Nine minutes says the fourth official.

09:47 PM GMT

88 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Andre Gomes is on for Dwight McNeil who looks to have suffered a bad injury behind Virginia’s goal. Stretcher is out and McNeil has not moved. It looks like a problem with his lower left leg.

09:46 PM GMT

Calvert-Lewin challenge

A couple of stills for you to have a look at. Red card?

Nathaniel Clyne of Crystal Palace is challenged by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison of Everton during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 04, 2024 in London, England

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin fouls Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne before subsequently being shown a red card after a VAR review

09:44 PM GMT

86 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Eze does superbly to bring the ball down over his head on the left side of the area before unleashing a left-footed shot. Everton scramble and manage to deflect the ball behind for a corner.

09:42 PM GMT

84 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

New man Beto does well with a weaving run off the right and then finds the right ball into the area. Garner is there but at the final moment his composure deserts him and he skies his effort over the bar.

09:40 PM GMT

81 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Selhurst Park is demanding their side go on and win this now but they are going to need to produce more than they have thus far. Dyche sides are often well designed to handle losing a man. They will defend deep and compact. Can Palace break that down?

09:37 PM GMT

RED CARD

Calvert-Lewin is off. The Palace fans look surprised, the Everton fans are furious and Sean Dyche is furious. Not a red card for me but again you have to say the rules have been followed to a T there.

Decent officiating, bad rule? Maybe I’m being too kind to the officials.

09:36 PM GMT

Kavanagh called over to monitor...

Calvert-Lewing foot does look high but as ever with these things the slow-motion replay makes it look far worse.

09:35 PM GMT

VAR check...

Calvert-Lewin challenge being looked at here...

09:35 PM GMT

76 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Everton pressing harder and harder but again a lack of cutting edge is their undoing. Calvert-Lewin is strong in retaining possession and feeds McNeil but even after a cute turn inside he can’t find the ball to continue the attack.

09:33 PM GMT

74 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Danjuma really should do better there. Ahamada gives the ball away dangerously and Everton break. Calvert-Lewin gets a cute touch on the through ball from Harrison and the ball falls kindly for Danjuma but his shot is straight at Henderson.

09:30 PM GMT

71 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Schlupp and Franca depart the fray for Palace, with Hughes and Ahamada on in relief.

09:27 PM GMT

69 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Much better from Everton in the last five minutes. McNeil, who has been virtually anonymous, has come to life and it’s his darting run that creates the space for Harrison to put in an excellent ball from the left. Again, good last-ditch defending from Palace saves the day.

09:25 PM GMT

66 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Decent chance for Onana. McNeil swings in a high corner and Tarkowski does well at the back post to head the ball back across goal. It hangs up temptingly and Onana is the first there but he can’t control the header and Palace breathe a sigh a of relief.

09:24 PM GMT

64 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

The Palace fans are set alight after Branthwaite escapes punishment for a, let’s say, robust challenge on Lerma. Looked like they both ran into each other from where I’m sat. Chris Kavanah, I stand with you.

09:21 PM GMT

61 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Poor defensive work from Clyne gives Calvert-Lewin half a chance. He picks up the ball and drives into the area but his shot is meek and easily saved by Henderson. That was the effort of a striker devoid of confidence and cutting edge.

09:19 PM GMT

60 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Everton do well to deal with a dangerous Eze free-kick from the left. Tarkowski makes things difficult for the momentarily unmarked Andersen before Virginia, arrives to punch clear.

Joao Virginia of Everton makes a save during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 04, 2024 in London, England

09:17 PM GMT

56 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Commentators praising the defensive rigidity of both sides but I think I wouldn’t be going beyond the pale to suggest the quality of play in the final third has been sub-par...and that might be kind. Better from Everton here though, as Garner gets on the ball with regularity.

09:13 PM GMT

54 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Route one from Everton as Calvert-Lewin latches onto a delightful 1970s-esque punt upfield from Onana. More needed in the modern game you feel.

09:10 PM GMT

52 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Franca is nothing if not fearless. He is looking to take Mykolenko on at every opportunity and looks to have his opponent in a spot of trouble before a heavy touch sees the ball trickle out for a free kick.

09:08 PM GMT

50 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Virginia gets in the way of a wicked shot from Eze. The Palace star looks much sharper at the start of this second half as he drops a shoulder on the edge of the area to give himself the space to get the shot away.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 4, 2024 in London, England

09:07 PM GMT

47 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Palace looking more positive here to start the second half. Mateta comes short to get a head on towards Eze. A dangerous situation is averted by good work from Branthwaite.

09:03 PM GMT

45 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Quick start needed here from both sides. No changes at the break.

09:02 PM GMT

The teams are back out

Second half moments away...

08:52 PM GMT

Quick stats

Not a great deal to see here but, anyway, for your delectation....

Possession: 46% - 54%

Shots: 4 - 4

On Target: 0 - 1

Corners: 1 - 4

08:47 PM GMT

Half time: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Just one minute added on at the end of that half. I think that says it all about the lack of activity in the opening 45 minutes.

08:46 PM GMT

45 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Everton just looking a shade ragged at the end of this half. Palace are growing into this game after a muted start. Franca has a half chance blocked before very nearly picking out Mateta with a powerful cross after beating Mykolenko inside the penalty area.

08:44 PM GMT

43 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Mateta has grown into this half and is starting to ruffle the feathers of Everton defenders. His power is causing them a problem, make no mistake. He goes charging after a cushioned header from Lerma but Coleman does well to slide and deal with the danger.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite (left) and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Thursday January 4, 2024

08:41 PM GMT

40 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Chance for Garner on the edge of the area but Andersen and Guehi do well to get their bodies in the way. Henderson would have been called into some serious action there had that shot found it’s way through.

08:40 PM GMT

39 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Really neat build-up play from Palace. Mitchell moves the ball well in from the left before a smart dummy from Mateta leaves Eze with some space inside the box. He lays off to Lerma, who has a nice angle to strike but can’t keep his shot down.

08:38 PM GMT

36 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Shot of Steve Holland in the stands at Selhurst Park. Eze, Guehi and even Branthwaite possibly on the international radar.

08:36 PM GMT

34 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Mateta turns neatly and drives into the Everton half, getting down close to the byline before looking to shoot a cross low into the area. Branthwaite is across to deal with the danger and concedes a corner.

More the ensuing set piece, Schlupp finds himself in a dangerous position and chips a ball over the head of Virginia but Mykolenko is there to clear.

Everton's Portuguese goalkeeper #12 Joao Virginia makes a save during the English FA Cup third round football match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park in south London on January 4, 2024

08:32 PM GMT

31 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Roy Hodgson cutting a disconsolate figure in the technical area at present. Sean Dyche is the more energetic down there. I think the Everton manager will be satisfied with his side’s effort in the opening half an hour.

08:30 PM GMT

28 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Palace look under pressure when they have the ball in their own half but there is space for them if they can advance. More needed from Franca, Eze and Schlupp at present as Palace look a little short of ideas when with the ball.

08:27 PM GMT

26 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Scramble in the area after Franca gets a thin touch on a Garner corner at the near post. Henderson makes a sharp save and Palace get the ball clear.

08:24 PM GMT

23 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Just as I report Sam’s comment there, Franca bursts into life. He picks the ball up on the left and drives diagonally through the Everton lines. James Tarkowski takes no chances and hammers the Brazilian on the edge of the area. Free kick in a dangerous area for Palace.

Awful from Eze...I’ll leave it at that.

Everton players look on as Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace (obscured takes a free kick during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 04, 2024 in London, England

08:23 PM GMT

'Not much from Franca yet'

Everton have started well here, with Arnaut Danjuma looking dangerous on the left wing and Amadou Onana controlling the midfield. Not much from Matheus Franca yet, on his full debut for Palace. He’s from Rio de Janeiro, to be fair. Must feel a long way from home in this weather.

08:21 PM GMT

21 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Big chance for Everton and it’s Danjuma again causing the problems. He latches onto a neat ball from Harrison and tests Henderson from ten yards out. The Palace keeper makes a sharp save and Everton have a corner.

08:20 PM GMT

19 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Garner fires a glorious ball cross field to Coleman. Very much in the style of prime Paul Scholes that – low, driven and bang on the money.

Sadly Coleman’s follow-up is not up to the same standard.

08:17 PM GMT

17 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Some slightly dicey defending from Andersen as he heads a ball into a dangerous area despite Henderson charging out of his box to come and deal with it himself. The Palace keeper has to turn on his heels and charge back towards his line.

Moments later, Calvert-Lewin does well to free Danjuma but his strike fires into the side netting.

08:15 PM GMT

15 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

In truth it’s been a fairly toothless attacking display from both sides in the opening 15 minutes at Selhurst Park. Eze and Danjuma look the two players most likely to break this game open.

08:14 PM GMT

13 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Eze turns in the final third and drives straight at Onana. he drops his shoulder and looks to have gone past the everton midfielder but for some reason choses to go down. Chris Kavanagh is not having it and books Eze for simulation.

08:12 PM GMT

11 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Danjuma is already looking a real thorn in Palace’s side down the left. Clyne is having a tough time stopping the crosses coming into the area and Calvert-Lewin is lurking.

08:09 PM GMT

9 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Mateta drives hard down the left and finds Schlupp inside the left-side of the penalty area. He’s left isolated though and is soon dispossessed by Tarkowski. Early groans from the Palace faithful as that attack comes to nothing.

08:07 PM GMT

7 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Eze is going to key for Palace this evening and he shows why with a deft touch after a drilled pass from centre-back Andersen. Mateta is in the region of Eze’s clever ball but Branthwaite does well to marshall the ball back to Virginia.

Everton's James Tarkowski in action with Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta

08:06 PM GMT

5 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

Danjuma has a dart down the left and makes the room to whip in a dangerous cross, which the Palace defence allows to drop inside the six-yard box. It’s cleared but Roy Hidgson will hope that’s the last of that for the evening.

08:04 PM GMT

3 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

First half chance to Palace and Schlupp pulls the trigger on a volley from just outside the area. It’s a mis-hit and that makes it awkward for Virginia, who needs a couple of goes to bring it under his control.

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0

There’s in the region of 4000 travelling Everton fans at Selhurst Park this evening and they are in good voice in the opening stages of this one.

The early (very early) pressure is all Everton’s until Harrison’s mis-placed pass runs out for a goal kick.

08:00 PM GMT

Quick change of ends...

...and then we’ll be ready to go.

07:59 PM GMT

'It’s cold and it’s very, very wet'

Hard to overstate quite how vile the weather is in south London tonight. It’s cold and it’s very, very wet. The pitch looks increasingly unhappy about it and I wouldn’t be surprised if the ball starts holding up in certain areas. A difficult night for those in the lower rows, although the Everton fans are in typically good voice already. I would say there is a moral obligation on the players to make this an exciting evening. It’s the cup, lads. Give it a go!

07:56 PM GMT

The players are in the tunnel...

...the lights are strobing and Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ is blaring out at Selhurst Park. Strange choice? For me, yes but the atmosphere in south London appears very good considering the conditions.

07:51 PM GMT

Last FA Cup meeting

While neither side can profess to having a stellar FA Cup record of late, the last time these two sides met in the competition was actually in a quarter-final in 2022.

Palace were 4-0 winners that day in decidedly better conditions. Perhaps the heavens opening will signal better fortune for Everton this time. We shall see...

Palace’s cup run that year was halted by a 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the semi-final.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring goal during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on March 20, 2022 in London, England

07:44 PM GMT

'A good manager and coach in Sean Dyche'

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson to ITV4: “They will be organised. They will be disciplined and hard-working.

“They will know exactly what their jobs are on the field. They will know what they need to do to stop us playing and cause us problems.

“I am describing what a good manager and coach will try to produce, and I am talking about a good manager and coach in Sean Dyche.

“He has got good players and it’s a very tough game.”

07:43 PM GMT

'My respect to the FA Cup is clear'

Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking to ITV4 ahead of clash: “They got the result after a tough run of games. [They have] a very wise manager and I’m not sure if they will make changes.

“Cup situations often offer changes to the side and the feel of the game. We have to make sure we are ready.

“The Premier League is number one, but my respect to the FA Cup is clear.

“We were trying to put out a team to win the Carabao Cup and will put out a team with a mentality that wants to win.”

07:37 PM GMT

Tonight's conditions

The rain at Selhurst Park still looks biblical. How the pitch holds up throughout the 90 minutes (plus the inevitable ten minutes of added time) will be important to watch.

Jordan Pickford perhaps a smidge happy not to be standing between the sticks in the deluge tonight...?

Everton's Jordan Pickford warming up before the match during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 4, 2024 in London, England

07:36 PM GMT

Back four or five?

The Everton manager came in for some stick after the loss to Wolves at the weekend for reverting to a back five, rather than the back four which had served his side so well throughout the early weeks of December.

After the loss, Dyche said: “It’s not an ideal situation, it’s not my preferred way of playing but we felt it was appropriate for today.

“To be honest, until the second goal, there was a large part of it that we were playing, we were opening pockets, we were opening up good situations without really capitalising on them.

“We weren’t particularly being opened up that much at that stage. The second goal changed the whole feel. We know that, we have done it ourselves. We never really got a grip of the game after, we had to change it, open up and to go for it, and with that, the price comes of conceding again.”

Needless to say, Dyche has returned to his favoured back four tonight, with Michale Keane dropping out of the starting XI, leaving Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski at centre-back.

07:25 PM GMT

Scheduling query

Something that occurs to me as we tick towards 35 minutes to kick-off is the somewhat strange feeling of having the FA Cup third round start on a Thursday.

The commercial logic is obvious, with the FA squeezing out an extra televised match to bolster the coffers but it does not feel quite right to me.

Invading the sanctity of the third round weekend with Friday games was a bridge too far for some, thus flexing out to a Thursday is sure to cause some consternation.

Perhaps that is the traditionalist in me talking. If you agree/disagree with my assertion please do let us know in the comments below.

07:19 PM GMT

Brazilian starlet takes bow

Much attention tonight will be on Palace’s nineteen-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Franca, who makes his first start for the club having joined from Flamengo in the summer.

Franca has appeared only as a substitute so far this season. Our man on the ground Sam Dean is as excited as I am, it appears.

07:14 PM GMT

Olise latest

Michael Olise had been in flying form for Palace over the festive period, popping up with two goals in the win over Brentford last weekend.

That makes the hamstring injury he picked up at the end of that game all the more galling for Roy Hodgson and all Palace fans. The big question now is – how long will he be out?

“Injuries haven’t changed that much in terms of the ones who have been out for a period of time” said Hodgson.

“Michael Olise had to come off right at the end as he felt his hamstring with the last sprint he made.

“We have to nurse him through and hope he comes back as quickly as possible. The next question will be how long is he out, but I can’t answer that one.

“We’re hoping this one won’t be as bad as the one that put him out for six months. We don’t think and hope it won’t be like that.”

07:11 PM GMT

More needed from No 9

Calvert-Lewin’s inclusion is obviously a plus but the striker will know Everton need more from him as a threat in front of goal. The stat below – taken from the Premier League only – does not make great reading.

07:08 PM GMT

Strong Everton selection

Any fears that this game might see a rummage in depths of each side have been allayed by the team news.

Sean Dyche has named a strong side, possibly his best available, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana all starting.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line for Everton this evening - Getty Images/Tony McArdle

07:05 PM GMT

'We want to win every game'

Sean Dyche was fairly unequivocal about his belief that FA Cup ties represent as important a game as any other when asked ahead of this one.

“I’ve made it clear that we want to win every game,” explained Dyche in Wednesday’s press conference held at Finch Farm.

“We want to put a team out that can win every game. There are certain parts of the team that have been very successful in terms of the way they are playing as individuals and as a collective.

“We want to put out a side that I believe can win, that’s certainly our mentality and viewpoint.

“Cup situations do sometimes change sides and the feel of a game, so we will have to make sure we are ready to get the feel right and the mentality right.”

07:02 PM GMT

Team news – Crystal Palace

07:01 PM GMT

Team news – Everton

06:57 PM GMT

Everton in London

Their league form reads a little differently but Everton’s FA Cup form in games played in London is not good. The club are winless in their 12 cup ties in the capital.

06:49 PM GMT

It's bleak in south London this evening

A general view inside Selhurst Park Stadium during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 4, 2024 in London, England

A general view before the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on January 04, 2024 in London, England

06:47 PM GMT

Injury update

As mentioned below, the loss of Olise will hurt Palace. The winger joins Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Sam Johnstone, Rob Holding and Joel Ward on the treatment table.

However, the home side could welcome Odsonne Edouard back to the side this evening as he steps up his recovery from a knee problem.

For Everton, Ashley Young will miss this one through injury, while Abdoulaye Doucoure’s status remains touch-and-go due a thigh problem.

Idrissa Gueye and Palace’s Jordan Ayew are both away on AFCON duty with Senegal.

06:39 PM GMT

The third round begins here

Even in defeat, the glow of Luke Littler still hangs over the collective British sporting consciousness but things move on rapidly and tonight sees the start of an event which has been circled on calendars for well over a century.

The FA Cup may have lost a semblance of its sheen in recent years but the third round is still a weekend to warm the cockles and stir memories past.

We’re at Selhurst Park this evening as Crystal Palace and Everton get the third round underway in a clash of somewhat middling Premier League outfits. In top gear, both sides possess dynamic attacking talent but all too often inconsistency has been an Achilles’ heel.

The home side were winless in eight games before Saturday’s 3-1 win over struggling Brentford. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze both netted to ease pressure on embattled manager Roy Hodgson.

With their next league game not until January 20, Palace can shift full focus, and presumably a full-strength side, onto clearing the third round for just a third time in the last seven seasons.

Everton’s mini-resurgence under Sean Dyche has gone to a juddering halt in recent weeks. After winning seven out nine in all competitions, Dyche’s side hit a wall over the festive period, losing four games in 12 days to leave themselves hanging just a point outside the drop zone.

With matches against Aston Villa, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City upcoming in the league, Dyche will rightly have identified this fixture as a key one to bolster confidence heading into the new year.

While their recent form offers little in the way of positivity, Everton’s record against Palace of late has been good, having won three and drawn one of the last three encounters.

There will also be relief among Everton fans that Palace’s main man Olise will miss tonight’s fixture with a hamstring problem.

Full team news from 7pm.

