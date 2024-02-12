Is Crystal Palace vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea will look to climb out of the bottom half of the Premier League table as Mauricio Pochettino’s side visit Crystal Palace in a Monday night London derby this evening.

Pochettino was under pressure after consecutive top-flight defeats to Wolves and Liverpool, but the Blues bounced back with a confidence-boosting win at Villa Park in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday.

The pressure on Pochettino would return, however, if Chelsea slip up against Crystal Palace, with Roy Hodgson’s side out of form and looking over their shoulder in the table.

The Eagles have only won three games since the end of September - against Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United - and come into tonight’s fixture only five points above the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Crystal Palace vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 12th February at Selhurst Park, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 6:30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.