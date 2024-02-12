Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

There is a lot at stake for both Crystal Palace and Chelsea when they meet in the Premier League tonight.

For the Eagles, back-to-back home wins have done little to quell the growing frustration around the club as Roy Hodgson battles to prove he is the man who can take Palace forward.

For the Blues, Mauricio Pochettino knows a disappointing showing here will undo much of the hard work done by Chelsea’s superb midweek win at Aston Villa.

Lose here and Chelsea risk becoming known as simply a cup team with their hopes of troubling the league’s European places already looking limp as they head across the capital.

But this is a fixture the west Londoners have historically enjoyed, as their fortunate 2-1 win over Palace in December showed.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park in south London.

Chelsea edged a narrow win when these sides met in December (Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team news

Hodgson will have to decide whether to insert Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca or striker Odsonne Edouard into his attack in a bid to rejuvenate a side beaten 4-1 by Brighton last time out.

Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are out, along with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after his latest hamstring blow. Longer-term absentees Joel Ward, Rob Holding and Cheick Doucoure will miss out.

Adam Wharton could be handed his full debut in midfield having come off the bench for Guehi last weekend, dropping Chris Richards into the defence.

Chelsea are without Benoit Badiashile after he come off at Villa Park, with the Frenchman to miss a month of action.

Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku face a battle to reclaim their places following positive showings by Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson in midweek.

Levi Colwill is set to be fit while Robert Sanchez has made a partial return to training. Reece James and Wesley Fofana remain among their long list of injured players.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

Pochettino desperately needs to put together a strong finish to the season, accompanied by a possible trophy in the cups.

Hodgson desperately needs to find a sense of positivity for the Palace fans to cling onto, but is without too many of his key players to reliably expect to take anything from this game.

Perhaps the big risk for the hosts is not only losing, but a catastrophic defeat that spirals out of control and prompts a furious backlash from the Selhurst faithful.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Blues are on a 13-game winning run in this fixture.

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Chelsea wins: 37

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match odds

Crystal Palace: 7/2

Chelsea: 3/4

Draw: 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).