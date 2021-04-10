Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Crystal Palace host Chelsea this afternoon as the visitors’ pursuit of a top-four spot in the Premier League continues.
The Blues will be buoyed by their 2-0 midweek victory over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a welcome response to their first loss under Thomas Tuchel – a shock 5-2 defeat by West Brom last weekend.
Mid-table Palace, meanwhile, have one win, one loss and three draws in their last five outings, having earned a point against Everton in their most recent fixture.
Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight match.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 5.30pm BST today.
How can I watch it?
The fixture will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with subscribers also able to stream it live on the broadcaster’s website and SkyGo app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Michy Batshuayi is ineligible to face his parent club, while six of his Palace team-mates in Nathaniel Clyne, Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, James Tomkins and James McArthur are all likely to miss out due to injuries.
For Chelsea, centre-back Thiago Silva is the only confirmed absentee following his red card against West Brom last weekend.
Predicted line-ups
Palace: Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Zaha, Benteke
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic; Abraham
Odds
Palace: 6/1
Draw: 14/5
Chelsea: 8/15
Prediction
Chelsea to build on their fine victory over Porto. Palace 0-2 Chelsea.
