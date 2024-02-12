Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Crystal Palace host Chelsea in a Monday night Premier League encounter that could have serious repercussions for both managers.

Roy Hodgson, who manages the Eagles, is under pressure from the fanbase after a series of fluctuating results which has dropped the London side into the bottom half of the table. Palace have only won three games since the end of September and are just five points above the drop zone which means they are in danger of being drawn into a relegation battle. Should they fail to gain more consistency, and the positive results that tend to come with it, the pressure will continue to mount on the owners to replace Hodgson with a manager who can bring a more exciting brand of football to Selhurst Park.

A similar situation faces Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Consecutive defeats to Wolves and Liverpool ramped on the noise around the Argentine but a well-earned victory over Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay shows signs that he is imprinting his own style on play on the team. However, the pressure on Pochettino would return if Chelsea were to slip up against Crystal Palace this evening.

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Both teams enter the match in the bottom half of the table and in need of a win. Chelsea have lost their last two league fixtures which has seen the pressure mount on boss Mauricio Pochettino.

In comparison, Crystal Palace secured a 3-2 win over Sheffield United at the end of January before being heavily beaten 4-1 by Brighton last time out.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.