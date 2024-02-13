Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE!

Chelsea produced a dramatic late show to win Monday night’s lively Premier League London derby. Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez both struck in stoppage time to make it back-to-back away wins now for the Blues and ease the pressure on head coach Mauricio Pochettino, ahead of a tough run of fixtures that includes a weekend trip to Manchester City and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Chelsea were woeful in the first half against Palace, having almost 80 per cent possession but taking until stoppage time to register their first shot of the evening, trailing after Jefferson Lerma’s 25-yard wonder strike - his first Palace goal - that followed poor errors by Noni Madueke and Moises Caicedo. But they hit back following a delay to start the second half, with Gallagher coming back to haunt his former loan club as he slammed in a Malo Gusto cut-back.

Both sides had further chances during an absorbing second half before Gallagher popped up again with Fernandez late on to pile more misery on the under-fire Roy Hodgson. Follow Crystal Palace vs Chelsea reaction live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea highlights

GOAL! Fernandez wraps up dramatic late win

GOAL! Gallagher scores again in stoppage time

GOAL! Gallagher fires in Chelsea equaliser

GOAL! Lerma nets wonder strike for Palace

Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 22:06 , George Flood

Full-time

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea | Enzo Fernandez 94'

Monday 12 February 2024 22:02 , George Flood

94 mins: That one definitely seals it!

Palace send bodies forward in pursuit of their own last-gasp finish, but they lose it and Chelsea break in a flash.

Great composure from Fernandez - picked out by that man Palmer again - in the box to wait for Munoz to commit himself before lifting the ball beyond Henderson and into the back of the net.

What a finish to this game from Chelsea.

Jackson - having gone off earlier - ran a mile from the bench across the pitch there to go and celebrate with his team-mates, leading to a yellow card.

(Action Images via Reuters)

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea | Conor Gallagher 91'

Monday 12 February 2024 21:59 , George Flood

91 mins: Gallagher’s second goal at the death has surely won this London derby for Chelsea in the most dramatic fashion!

Palmer’s cut-back from the right is whipped low into the bottom corner by the England midfielder from just outside the box, sparking absolute pandemonium in the away end as an advertising hoarding gives way.

Disasi is right in amongst it with the fans celebrating and receives a booking for his troubles.

Utter heartbreak for Palace - and it had to be former loan star Gallagher who supplied it.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:58 , George Flood

90 mins: Sterling keeps the Chelsea attack alive after a decent Fernandez delivery and Disasi’s header is aimed straight at Henderson from close range.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:57 , George Flood

87 mins: Edouard shrugs off the attentions of Caicedo before drifting across the Chelsea box and eventually seeing a tame low shot easily blocked by Chilwell.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:56 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

Much better from Chelsea in the second half but it is still not enough to draw with an injury-hit Crystal Palace, who remain well in the game themselves.

These feel like huge minutes for both clubs in their bid to improve their Premier League fortunes.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:54 , George Flood

85 mins: Palace fans scream for a penalty after Colwill tussles with Mateta as the last man, but the decision goes the other way.

Colwill not moving brilliantly after that collision.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:53 , George Flood

83 mins: Palmer with a lovely pass to set up Sterling inside the box, but the latter hesitates and Munoz can block.

Edouard is now on for Palace - replacing Franca.

Young Alfie Gilchrist is also on for Chelsea. Gusto off - and it looked like he too picked up a knock as Pochettino’s injury woes continue.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:51 , George Flood

82 mins: Munoz was booked a little while ago for a foul on Chilwell.

Palmer sees another effort for Chelsea blocked.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:48 , George Flood

78 mins: Ahamada is now on for Palace.

Hughes off. Edouard takes a seat back on the bench.

Jackson also makes way for Sterling for Chelsea.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:46 , George Flood

78 mins: Now Chelsea motor forward on a dangerous break, but Palmer’s low effort is tame and easily held by Henderson.

Should he have teed up Nkunku at the back post there?

Raheem Sterling will be on for the Blues shortly.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:45 , George Flood

75 mins: Wharton picks out fellow full Premier League debutant Franca, who storms forward and unleashes a firm drive that is parried by Petrovic.

Palace try to keep the attack alive but are eventually thwarted by the offside flag.

Odsonne Edouard and Naouirou Ahamada had been waiting to come on for some time for Palace, but now have their green bibs back on.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:42 , George Flood

73 mins: The Palace box is being bombarded with crosses at the moment with Chelsea firmly in the ascendancy as we approach the final 15 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea penalty appeals are waved away by Michael Oliver after Andersen is seen climbing all over Nkunku.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:38 , George Flood

69 mins: More danger from Chelsea down that right-hand side as Gallagher’s delivery is flicked wide of the back post by Jackson. That was a difficult header.

Palace goalscorer Lerma has now had his name taken for dissent.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:36 , George Flood

67 mins: Caicedo shows a good burst of pace to take on Mitchell down the Chelsea right, with his dangerous cross headed away by Munoz amid a little nudge from Jackson.

Chilwell picks up the loose ball and misses the target with a fierce drive.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:34 , George Flood

65 mins: Petrovic cuts out a Munoz delivery before at the other end Chelsea earn another corner that is cleared.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:29 , George Flood

60 mins: Silva limps off and is replaced by the fit-again Levi Colwill.

Pochettino will be praying that’s nothing serious, particularly with Benoit Badiashile now out for a month.

Hughes’ corner from the left is headed wide by Lerma.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:28 , George Flood

58 mins: Both sides are having joy in attack now, with Palace breaking and Silva sliding in to block Mateta’s strike after a nifty little pass into the box from Franca.

Silva immediately asks for assistance. Another injury worry for Pochettino here as the veteran Brazilian receives treatment.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:24 , George Flood

54 mins: A real end-to-end feel about this game now as Wharton leads the Palace charge to retake the lead and the ball almost falls for Lerma inside the box.

Palmer and Jackson causing problems at the other end.

This is really well poised now.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:23 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith

Gallagher scores against his former team after 81 seconds of the second half.

What is it with Crystal Palace and poor starts to a half of football?

Before today, they’d conceded in the first, second and third minutes of the first half in their last three games.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:23 , George Flood

An early second-half equaliser from Conor Gallagher against his former club...

What a STRIKE! ⚡



Conor Gallagher scores against his former team! 😬 pic.twitter.com/tq8y87LdOS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2024

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:21 , George Flood

50 mins: Chelsea have been transformed by that equaliser as Silva almost connects with a set-piece and Palmer then fires wide of the near post.

Palace are wobbling.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea | Conor Gallagher 47'

Monday 12 February 2024 21:15 , George Flood

47 mins: Emphatic from the former Palace man!

Gusto gets beyond Franca and his accurate cut-back from the right is driven home powerfully on the half-volley by Gallagher for his first Premier League goal of the season.

Just what Pochettino will have wanted.

(REUTERS)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:14 , George Flood

Sky report it is an issue with the wrap-around microphone on Oliver’s arm leading to a loss of communication between the officials.

After what seems like an age, he re-emerges from the tunnel and gets a cheer from the crowd.

Finally back underway at Selhurst. Can Palace hold on for what would be a vital win, or do Chelsea have a response to a woeful first half?

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:09 , George Flood

Oliver was having the issue sorted on the touchline but has now gone down the tunnel as the delay to the start of the second half continues.

Both sets of players are keeping themselves warm out on the pitch.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:07 , George Flood

We will be back underway at Selhurst, when referee Michael Oliver has an issue with his equipment fixed.

Madueke was the man to make way for Nkunku, by the way.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:05 , George Flood

What a stat that is, courtesy of Sky Sports.

Chelsea just had the most successful passes without a shot on target from any team, in any half, in any game in the Premier League in the last 20 years.

No wonder Pochettino is turning to his bench at the break. Christopher Nkunku is coming on.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 21:00 , George Flood

79 per cent possession from Chelsea, one shot - that took until stoppage time to come and wasn’t on target.

Dire. Pochettino will be demanding swift improvements.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith

A hugely encouraging first 45 from Palace.

Franca lively on his full league debut, Wharton nibbling at Chelsea’s feet and dispossessing.

Mateta and Ayew their typical wily selves.

Leading £1bn Chelsea via an awesome strike by Lerma.

It’s the visitors who have lacked ideas, not off-form Palace.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:53 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

The usual problems for Chelsea in that first half.

Palmer is lost up front, Madueke bright but unproductive, with Jackson and Gallagher offering very little.

There’s a lack of aggression, urgency or creativity in this XI but they are making mistakes to let Palace in.

A big second half to come with Chelsea needing 45 minutes to have a shot.

If we're honest, the Blues have been dismal.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:49 , George Flood

Half-time

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:47 , George Flood

45 mins: Chelsea’s first chance of the night as we enter three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

Madueke’s quick feet tee up former Palace loanee Gallagher, who pulls a low strike wide of the back post.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:46 , George Flood

44 mins: Chelsea have been so poor going forward so far tonight.

Their bright periods of possession just end up in aimless crosses that are gobbled up by a focused Palace backline.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:44 , George Flood

41 mins: Two important interventions from Silva halt a pair of quick-fire, dangerous Palace counters.

The first looked like a possible foul on Munoz, with VAR having a look. Don’t think it will be given though.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:43 , George Flood

Here is that tremendous Jefferson Lerma strike in all its glory...

Jefferson LERMA with his first goal for Crystal Palace!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vgrLh2Gg0L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 12, 2024

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:41 , George Flood

38 mins: Petrovic has looked a little too eager to come out of his box so far tonight and he does so again there as Disasi tussles with Ayew.

Then another ponderous Chelsea attack is ended by a woeful pass from Fernandez.

That just about sums up their efforts so far tonight. The home fans delighted with that.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:39 , George Flood

35 mins: Chelsea look for a swift response to that Lerma wonder strike, but their poor crosses into the box are easily dealt with.

Palace counter again but Franca fires off target.

Caicedo is now down and rubbing his knee for Chelsea.

I think he picked up a knock while being dispossessed by Mitchell and Lerma in the build-up to that Palace goal.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:38 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith

Jefferson Lerma with his first goal for Palace and with the sort of strike their fanbase will remember if it inspires them to turn a corner this season.

Stunner. No more than they deserve. Chelsea have been pedestrian.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:37 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

A really flat start from Chelsea. The two least bad players in the first 30 minutes were Moises Caicedo and Noni Madueke and then they give the ball away on the edge of their own box to concede a goal.

After a host of mistakes in possession, Chelsea are finally punished and you'd have to say deservedly so.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea | Jefferson Lerma 30'

Monday 12 February 2024 20:31 , George Flood

30 mins: What a strike and what a way for Lerma to score his first Palace goal!

Mateta breezed past Disasi all too easily and Silva’s clearing header following a tussle from Gallagher fell to Fernandez and then Madueke, who played a really poor pass for Caicedo, who was tackled by a combination of Mitchell and Lerma.

Then Lerma picked up the loose ball and was in acres of space to unleash a brilliant swerving shot from 25 yards that beat a diving Petrovic all ends up.

What a goal. Chelsea punished for such a sluggish start.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:29 , George Flood

27 mins: Munoz has a little grab at Chilwell and then lets go as the Chelsea left-back tries to stay up getting into the box.

Referee Michael Oliver not interested in any penalty shouts.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:28 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith

Palace are just starting to sense that this pedestrian Chelsea side can be got at here.

Hodgson’s team must make sure they find that balance between using the ball swiftly when they get it but not rushing it.

Chelsea so slow at the moment.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:28 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

Chelsea have made a lot of poor mistakes in possession early on.

It's an underwhelming start from them with Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto both guilty of giving the ball away cheaply.

Chelsea do not look at it so far, and Mauricio Pochettino looks concerned on the touchline.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:27 , George Flood

24 mins: Another corner comes to nothing for Chelsea, who really have not done nearly enough with the amount of possession they’ve had so far tonight.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:25 , George Flood

23 mins: Palace win a duel out on the left flank before Mateta gets into the box and shapes to try and find the far corner with a low shot that is instead hit straight at Petrovic.

Disasi was down a few moments ago for Chelsea, but is back on his feet now.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:24 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

Nice play from Matheus Franca, who twice won the ball back to spark a Palace attack in quick succession.

He needs to impress on his first Premier League start for Crystal Palace to show why he cost £21million, why Chelsea also wanted him and why Roy Hodgson has been wrong to ignore him for all this time.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:22 , George Flood

20 mins: Chelsea earn a corner through Chilwell on the left that is cleared before Mitchell’s pass looking for Franca on the counter is crucially cut out.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:20 , George Flood

18 mins: Chelsea are still monopolising the ball in the early stages, but are yet to do much with it.

Instead Palace battle forward on the counter, Lerma tussling before a cross towards Mateta is overhit and rolls out of play.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:18 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

Noni Madueke just outpaced Tyrick Mitchell when looking second best to a ball around the corner.

He is looking really sharp at the moment, but needs to add the defensive side to his game.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:18 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith

Palace having to be predictably patient out of possession.

When they get it, even already it has been clear just how important Jordan Ayew is at holding the ball up, winning free-kicks, and getting the Eagles moving up the pitch.

Crucial with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise out.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:15 , George Flood

13 mins: Hughes wins a free-kick for Palace and his quick delivery is steered well wide by Richards.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:14 , George Flood

The amount of flares that have made their way into Selhurst Park tonight will cause the Premier League to ask questions.

Palace fans out to make a statement with their pyro and protest banners.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Monday 12 February 2024 20:12 , George Flood

10 mins: Pressure coming from Palace now as Petrovic comes racing out and concedes the throw-in, with Gusto rather inexplicably choosing to take a touch from a cross inside his own box in a heart-stopping moment.

But he gets away with it, and in some style in the end.

Another cross from the right is then cleared as Chelsea’s concentration levels at the back are tested.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:10 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

There's a bit of pyro in the home end which the Premier League won't like to see.

The European-style ultras have begun to raise the volume here but flares are supposed to be outlawed and it has left security looking nervous.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:09 , George Flood

8 mins: Chelsea look for the ball in behind to Jackson before quickly gaining back possession and resuming their patient probing in search of an opening.

An error from Chilwell halts them in their tracks and draws ironic cheers from the home supporters.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:08 , George Flood

More protest banners from the Crystal Palace fans tonight...

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:07 , George Flood

6 mins: The first shot in anger of the night is from Palace, who go route one from a free-kick.

Mateta’s knock-down is picked up by Hughes, with Ayew then skidding a low half-volley off the turf and into the arms of Petrovic.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:06 , George Flood

5 mins: Chelsea are dominating possession just at the moment, seeing a couple of dangerous-looking crosses into the Palace box repelled as they get to the byline with troubling ease.

The Blues look likely to get some joy down that right flank.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:04 , George Flood

3 mins: A low-key opening to the game, with Chelsea holding most of the possession in search of a chance - with a rare rogue pass from Palmer.

Palmer and Jackson look to have swapped positions already in the early going here.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:03 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

The atmosphere is very flat already at Selhurst Park, aside from the drumming in the Holmesdale End.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:01 , George Flood

Here we go!

A win tonight could be so valuable for both clubs, and both managers.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 20:01 , George Flood

A warm embrace between Pochettino and Hodgson ahead of kick-off.

Chilwell also addressing a pre-match huddle from the Chelsea players.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 19:58 , George Flood

Here come the teams at Selhurst Park!

No shortage of pre-match pyrotechnics as the players make the short walk from the tunnel to the pitch.

Chelsea will be sporting those mint green third strips tonight.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 19:48 , George Flood

More pre-match thoughts from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park...

🗣️ "A huge game for both managers."@NizaarKinsella is in position at Selhurst Park to preview tonight's key London derby clash



LIVE: https://t.co/35wWeIUCoK#CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/qLT194cI3I — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 12, 2024

Hodgson tips Wharton and Franca to shine on first Palace starts

Monday 12 February 2024 19:37 , George Flood

Here’s what Roy Hodgson had to say about handing out two Premier League debuts tonight...

“I’m quite excited tonight to see young Adam Wharton and young Matheus Franca, both making their full-time debuts with the club,” the Crystal Palace boss told Sky Sports.

“They’ve got talent, those boys, and what better opportunity could they have to show it than tonight — in front of the TV cameras and against the mighty Chelsea?”

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 19:32 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

Chelsea have made just one change from the 3-1 win at Aston Villa, with Thiago Silva drafted in for the injured Benoit Badiashile.

Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson retain their places ahead of Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling in attack.

It's a strong XI and bench from Chelsea, with Crystal Palace weakened by injury.

Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are back among the substitutes after spells out injured.

If Chalobah steps onto the pitch tonight, he will earn his first competitive minutes of the season.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

One Chelsea change as injured Badiashile makes way for Silva

Monday 12 February 2024 19:20 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino makes just one injury-enforced change to the Chelsea team that brushed aside Aston Villa in the FA Cup last week.

It comes in defence, where the injured Benoit Badiashile is replaced by Thiago Silva, whose wife’s social media posts caused a lot of controversy last week after the dire home defeat by Wolves.

Otherwise it’s as you were for Chelsea, with Levi Colwill only fit enough for the bench on his return from a hamstring injury and joined by Trevoh Chalobah.

Cesare Casadei is also back among the substitutes as Marcus Bettinelli and young Ishe Samuels-Smith both drop out of the matchday squad.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Two Crystal Palace changes as Wharton and Franca start

Monday 12 February 2024 19:14 , George Flood

That’s two changes from Roy Hodgson to the Crystal Palace side thumped by fierce rivals Brighton at the Amex last time out.

Marc Guehi’s knee injury has led to Chris Richards dropping back from midfield to partner Joachim Andersen in the heart of defence, resulting in a first start in Eagles colours for £22.5million January recruit Adam Wharton, who came on early at the Amex.

Jeffrey Schlupp moves to the bench as Matheus Franca starts in the Premier League for the first time with no Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze, while Joel Ward is back in the matchday squad after injury.

Nathaniel Clyne is also recalled to the bench. Joachim Andersen takes the captain’s armband.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea lineup

Monday 12 February 2024 19:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Jackson, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer

Subs: Sterling, Mudryk, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Colwill, Casadei, Gilchrist, Bergstrom

Crystal Palace lineup

Monday 12 February 2024 19:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Henderson, Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Ayew, Hughes, Matheus Franca, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh

Lineups on the way

Monday 12 February 2024 19:01 , George Flood

Official lineups from Selhurst Park are on the way!

Stay tuned...

Home form offers Crystal Palace hope

Monday 12 February 2024 18:50 , George Flood

Crystal Palace may have won only two of their last 14 games and not kept a clean sheet for some 12 matches now, but they do have hope at Selhurst Park having won back-to-back home league meetings with Sheffield United and Brentford.

Chelsea were surprisingly brilliant at Villa Park in the FA Cup last week, but in the league their away form is horrible - losing five of their last six on the road.

Opta points out that Mauricio Pochettino has won more Premier League games as a manager against Crystal Palace than any other opponent, while Roy Hodgson has lost the most Premier League games against Chelsea.

Hodgson has never so much as picked up a point in six previous meetings against Pochettino, who has not lost three league games in a row as a manager for more than a decade.

(PA)

Crystal Palace out to halt wretched losing run against Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 18:41 , George Flood

To say that Crystal Palace have a bad recent record against Chelsea would be putting it rather mildly.

Per Opta Sports, a win tonight for the Blues would be their 13th in a row in the league against Palace and set a new club record for the most consecutive league victories against one opponent.

Palace have not beaten Chelsea at all in any competition since 2017, also losing in the FA Cup, while this fixture has not resulted in a single draw since all the way back in 1995.

The previous meeting this season came at Stamford Bridge back on December 27, when substitute Noni Madueke’s late penalty sealed all three points for the hosts after Mykhailo Mudryk’s early opener had initially been cancelled out in first-half stoppage time by Michael Olise.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pochettino backs 'unbelievable' Hodgson to overcome struggles

Monday 12 February 2024 18:25 , George Flood

Roy Hodgson may have long since lost the backing of the bulk of the Crystal Palace support, but it seems that he still has an admirer in Mauricio Pochettino.

The Chelsea boss staunchly defended his opposite number ahead of tonight’s key clash, a defeat from which may have real ramifications for his future at Selhurst Park.

“Nothing to say about Roy,” said Pochettino.

“Roy is my friend. I admire him — he’s an unbelievable coach. I think he’s working really well.

“There is always pressure in football when you lose one or two games, but no doubt he is going to be successful with Palace.

“He has the experience to manage everything in this situation. It is going to be good to see him Monday. For sure, we are going to share a very nice time together.

“From the beginning when I arrived at Southampton, he was the coach of the national team and was always at Southampton watching games and sharing time with us. We made a very good relationship.

“From the first moment, the feeling was very good between us. We understand football very well, the experience is there.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Calm before the storm at Selhurst Park

Monday 12 February 2024 18:13 , George Flood

The quiet before a raging storm that may well be coming under the lights and in front of the television cameras at Selhurst Park tonight.

This place will be absolutely alive in a short while, with one set of fans likely to be left bitterly disappointed and venting their frustrations once again.

But which will it be?

(PA)

Hodgson admits 'toughest period' after Crystal Palace fan unrest

Monday 12 February 2024 18:07 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson has admitted that the recent revolt by Crystal Palace fans has led to the toughest period of a long, illustrious managerial career that has spanned six decades.

"It's been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us and they are the people that we cannot afford to have turned against us, because we need them,” he said this week.

"If we're going to win the games, and this team is going to do well, they're not going to be able to do it if the fans are going to be constantly up in arms about everything that's happening.

“Apart from that, it joins a lot of other periods of my life where I've been happier and more content, of course.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pochettino renews calls for Chelsea patience

Monday 12 February 2024 17:59 , George Flood

In the build-up to tonight’s crucial London derby, Mauricio Pochettino once again stressed the need for patience to be shown with his Chelsea project.

"I'm not picking the team because they are young," he said.

"I don't want to be the coach that picks the youngest team in England.

"We are a young team. We have a good balance. We have Thiago Silva who is 39, we have Raheem Sterling (29), we have (Christopher) Nkunku (26), and (Axel) Disasi (25).

“The problem is not that they are young. The problem is that the team is young.

"We had (many) players that arrived new at the beginning of the season. You need to build a team. Always I talk about the team, it's not about if you have 20 or 19-year-olds. We need to be consistent like a team.

"At the moment we have maybe not so good (balance), because we would be in another position."

(REUTERS)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

Monday 12 February 2024 17:46 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino desperately needs to put together a strong finish to the season, accompanied by a possible trophy in the cups.

Roy Hodgson desperately needs to find a sense of positivity for the Palace fans to cling on to, but is without too many of his key players to reliably expect to take anything from this game.

Perhaps the big risk for the hosts is not only losing, but a catastrophic defeat that spirals out of control and prompts a furious backlash from the Selhurst faithful.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

(PA)

Chelsea team news

Monday 12 February 2024 17:44 , George Flood

It’s mixed news on the injury front for Chelsea, who should have Levi Colwill back tonight after missing the last four games with a hamstring problem.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has now lost the services of fellow defender Benoit Badiashile for a month with a groin issue which will see him miss the Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool at Wembley on February 25.

Trevoh Chalobah is nearing a return after stepping up his bid for full match fitness in training at Cobham of late having yet to play at all this season after hamstring trouble, but captain Reece James headlines a long injury list that still includes the likes of Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team news

Monday 12 February 2024 17:40 , George Flood

Crystal Palace’s hopes of arresting their alarming prolonged slide have been hit by yet more substantial injury woe.

The Eagles have lost the services of Michael Olise again for at least the next two months after he re-injured his hamstring soon after coming off the bench at half-time at Brighton, with his side trailing 3-0, while Eberechi Eze is expected to miss two to three weeks with his own hamstring issue sustained in the dramatic win over Sheffield United.

Marc Guehi is also now out with a knee problem, joining Cheick Doucoure and Rob Holding on the sidelines.

Joel Ward faces a late fitness test, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi suffered a setback playing for the Under-21s last week.

(PA)

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Monday 12 February 2024 17:34 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live coverage

Monday 12 February 2024 17:32 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of a significant London derby in the Premier League tonight.

Chelsea make the short trip from west to south-east across the capital looking to improve their dreadful top-flight away form, avoid a run of three successive league defeats for the first time this season and build on an unexpected but impressive 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win at Aston Villa to continue to ease some of the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

They are hunting a 13th consecutive league victory over a Palace side who badly need a result of their own as a dismal run continued with that 4-1 hammering away at fierce rivals Brighton last time out.

Intense speculation continues over the future of Roy Hodgson, whose injury-plagued side now sit just five points above the relegation zone having won just two of their last 14 matches.

Kick-off on Monday Night Football is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park.