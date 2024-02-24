Crystal Palace vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

RED CARD - Brownhill sent-off for denying a scoring chance

Crystal Palace FC 3 - 0 Burnley FC

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:47

Goal David Datro Fofana

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:45

As we tick away the clock, it's worth mentioning Palace's fine record against promoted teams continues. They have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W6 D3), going down 3-0 against Fulham in December last season. The Eagles have won three of their four games overall against promoted sides so far this term (L1).

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:44

Yellow Card Maxime Esteve

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:44

Wow, this game has really taken off in this second half. Could we see a fourth here in South London?

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:40

PENALTY! Vitinho brings down Franca as he's tracking back. Kompany's made a switch and the fresh Brazilian has made matters worse. Mateta steps up, yet VAR are again looking at this one. Again, Burnley on the wrong end of it.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:39

Penalty Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:38

Mateta's impact in the build up nearly proves detrimental. He missed Franca's ball and there was even question to the former Mainz man being offside. The VAR has had a look, and we're good to go. Goal. 2-0 it remains...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:34

Substitution Charles James Taylor Victor Alexander da Silva

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:33

Assist Matheus França de Oliveira

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:31

Goal Jordan Pierre Ayew

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:30

Ahamada forces a fine save from Trafford at his left post. It's taken little time for an impact from the substitute. A corner on the right will follow.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:30

Assist Jordan Pierre Ayew

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:28

Goal Christopher Jeffrey Richards

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:27

Munoz has pulled up after a collision with Taylor in the air. It looks ok though, as we see some changes...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:25

Substitution Odsonne Édouard Matheus França de Oliveira

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:24

Ayew with some enterprising forward play here. He moves well for a big man and glides down the right side before propping up a ball to the back post. Trafford arrives though, and collects consummately.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:22

Do not scratch your eyes... Burnley have come forward and presented us with an offensive offering. "We've had a shot!" the away fans sing. Fofana is the man to get it, latching on to a right-sided cross. However, his header is weak and loopy. Still, on the hour it's a place to start. On to the final 30 minutes...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:20

As I type that... Wharton connects with a well-hit drive from outside the box. It's curling and moving with some verocity, yet despite Trafford's athletic leap, it's just wide of the top left corner.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:20

Whoops, fearless football is walking the fine line. Wharton flies in on a loose ball and he's got away with one here. He's taken two Burnley players out and not(!) got a second yellow. Any more of that, and you'd think Glasner would be wise to withdraw the ex-Blackburn teen.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:17

Palace free kick on the right comes in at pace but the Clarets, or neon yellows we should call them, get it away.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:17

The naivety of youth, eh? Wharton, unfazed by his caution produces an excellent tackle to win back possession for the Eagles. He comes from behind and times it right down the side, poking the ball away. No Burnley complaints. Everyone loves a bit of fearless football.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:15

Lerma bursts forward and links up with Munoz on the right. He gets his pass back and drives for the byline but Burnley block it behind for the first Palace corner of the second period. Munoz flies up to meet it but Burnley get it away.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:13

Mitchell heads over! Ayew cuts back onto his left foot on the right of the box. He gets his head up and lifts it over to the onrushing Mitchell but he can't get over it and it flies high of Trafford's goal.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:11

Yellow Card Adam James Wharton

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:10

Lerma fires a speculative drive from range and it's straight at Trafford. Still, the Colombian found himself with way too much time and space. We've seen those go in before...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:08

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF: Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley, Adam Wharton gets the hosts back underway.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

16:03

Trafford the stand out for Burnley: It's safe to say that James Trafford has been kept relatively on his toes and his two close range saves have worked well to chip into this weight of his £19 million transfer fee. Furthermore, a clean sheet could really help the youngster as well as the club's confidence. In bleak reading, Burnley have conceded 55 goals in their 25 Premier League games this season – in a complete campaign, they’ve only shipped more in 2009-10 (82) and 2018-19 (68) in the competition.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:56

Well, it's not exactly been a classic. You'd be hard pushed to find this on Premier League years in the distant future. However, in both teams' bid to turn the tides on some dismal form - Palace are looking much more likely of the two to take the lead. Burnley haven't had a shot, let alone one on target yet, and of course, they'll be depleted for the second 45 minutes. Josh Brownhill saw red in what was likely the games most notable event so far. Although Palace have been unable to find the net, there's a certain new-manager swing and Mateta, Ayew and Edouard's presence has been emphasised by the tenacity of Munoz and the skill of Wharton. Trafford has been worked often from close range, yet the second half leaves everything all still to play for. Will Burnley get a shot off? Hopefully. Will they keep an illusive clean sheet? Well, this commentator is just hoping for some more action...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:51

HALF-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 0-0 BURNLEY

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:50

Munoz is part of some quick link up, yet in the end, he chalks up Palace's sixth offside of the day. A little too much frenetic energy in a crowded box...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:49

Some determined running from Assignon has earned Burnley a corner on the right. Edouard heads clear.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:47

As we encroach the 45 minute mark, we're told of three additional minutes.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:47

Bleak statline for the travelling Clarets... they've yet to have an effort on goal. Zero compared to Palace's six...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:41

Eduoard stands over the ball. It sits within the D just on the edge of the box. The Frenchman lifts it... Trafford is all ends up and I think that's just clipped the bar. We don't take scimmers though, Odsonne...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:38

Substitution Mohamed Zeki Amdouni Joshua Jon Cullen

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:37

While the game drifts into a brief lull of scrappy possession changing football, let's look back at the last meeting. The previous Premier League fixture between the sides saw Crystal Palace emerge victorious 2-0 at Turf Moor in November. Jeffrey Schlupp scored first for the Eagles in the 22nd minute. Tyrick Mitchell also found the net.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:37

Red Card Joshua Brownhill

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:34

Amdouni's miss-control gives Palace possession and denies a fast breakaway. Out of character perhaps, as Amdouni has at times been one of Burnley's brighter sparks this term. Alongside Lyle Foster, and Wilson Odobert, Amdouni has been part of Burnley's main attacking threats this season, that trio has scored four, three, and four times, respectively.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:33

TRAFFORD BLOCKS AGAIN! It's a big stop once more from the Englishman - the corners aren't working so well, yet the short routine could catch Burnley out. Wharton floats in an inviting ball from a short corner rework. It goes to the back left post where Eduoard is waiting. He heads it straight at Trafford before it then trickles behind. It's all going one way here...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:30

Another corner is won for Palace on the left as Esteves clears. Ayew whips it in to no avail. Wharton takes the resulting kick to show a stat sheet that reads eight corners to Burnley's one.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:28

FINE SAVE TRAFFORD. Corner is worked short then crossed. A header is flashed wide right but Andersen latches on and fires straight at Burnley's number one. It's a top block.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:25

Trafford flights a long goalkick downfield. He'll no doubt be bolstened by the fact that each of Burnley’s last seven Premier League away wins against London sides has been to nil. They’re winless in their last 22 top-flight games when conceding at least once in the capital (D5 L17) since beating Chelsea 3-2 in August 2017. Will Palace score first here? They've got another corner here...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:23

The visitors have seemingly settled into a bit of possession here. Palace take a relaxed approach by keeping their shape, yet Ayew's had to track back and tackle to give Burnley a corner on the right for Gudmundsson to take. He curls it in but it's cleared relatively easily.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:21

CLOSE! Palace are enjoying freedom in behind. Mateta gets in amidst cries of holding. He stalls then finds Ayew and his cross from the right is JUST missed by the head of Eduoard at the back post.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:18

Going back to the set piece allowance. Excluding penalties, only Nottingham Forest (15) have conceded more set piece goals than Burnley this season (13). However, the Clarets can be confident in defence as Crystal Palace have scored just a single goal in this manner, the fewest in the division.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:18

So far the complexion is clear. Palace have had six touches in Burnley's box. On the contrary, the Turf Moor residents haven't had one yet.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:15

Nice link up from Palace. Munoz latches onto a cutting ball down the right. He finds Wharton and his early ball is chested back out of the box by Eduoard. Palace just can't get on the end of it. Promising though...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:14

Burnley glide a long ball forward, yet Taylor is a little too keen to dispossess Ayew. Foul for Palace and we reset.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:14

Mateta holds up the ball well in the area - however, he's offside. It's Palace's second of the match.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:14

It must be said, the early trend of the game looks to have been set. Burnley are prepared to soak up pressure with Palace holding the offensive aces. That said, excluding own goals, no side has had fewer different scorers than Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season (9 – level with Sheffield United). The injured duo Eberechi Eze (5) and Michael Olise (6) have netted 39% of their goals this term (11/28). Can their be inspiration in their absence?

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:11

Trafford forced into a low claim here. Ayew slides a wishful, yet cultured ball in behind after running in from the right. A Palace player can't get on the end of it and the young stopper does well to gather in his six yard box.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:09

Burnley seem happy to allow the set piece flurries - they're clearly confident in their physicality and aerial presence...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:08

It comes to nothing once more...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:08

Palace have worked another corner here with Eduoard and Ayew linking up. Ayew takes from the left, but Taylor heads clear. Palace recycle and Andersen's deflected slide tackle reaps yet another set piece, this time on the right.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:05

Trafford will be counting his lucky stars... that said, he's a keeper that's struggled at times this term. He has conceded 55 goals in 25 games this season, keeping just two clean sheets. Only two keepers have conceded more goals in their first 25 appearances in the competition; David Watson for Barnsley in April 1998 (58) and Wes Foderingham for Sheffield United this season (63). Let's see if he can put that early slip well and truly behind him...

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:05

Charlie Taylor floats back a challenging pass for Trafford and the young keeper stumbles! It trickles wide, but Burnley hearts are pounding early. Luckily Palace's resulting corner ends up over the bar.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:02

Referee Lewis Smith signals and Amdouni gets us underway in the South London sunshine.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:02

KICK-OFF: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:01

No pressure Oliver! Only one of the 15 managers to have taken charge of Crystal Palace in the competition have won their first game with the Eagles (D4 L10), with that sole victory coming for Alan Pardew against Tottenham in January 2015.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

15:01

As the players come out on to the pitch, Oliver Glasner gets a first taste of the atmosphere in the hot seat. He is set to become just the second Austrian to manage in the Premier League after Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:57

Ahead of KO, Palace’s win probability sits at 44.1%. Burnley on the other hand have 26.8% while a draw sits at 29.1%. Burnley have lost just two of their seven Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (W3 D2), with both of those defeats coming in 2018 (0-1 in January, 0-2 in December).

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:57

Today's officials are led by on-pitch referee Lewis Smith for whom it will be a first Burnley game. His assistants are Ian Hussin and Eddie Smart. Fourth official today is Darren England while Michael Salisbury is primed on VAR duty.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:47

Vincent Kompany makes two Burnley changes with Aaron Ramsey ruled out for the season and Hannes Delcroix dropping to the bench.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:47

BURNLEY SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Josh Cullen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Hannes Delcroix.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:47

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford, Lorenz Assignon, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Charlie Taylor; Wilson Odobert, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge, Johann Berg Gudmonsson; Zeki Amdouni, David Datro Fofana.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:47

Oliver Glasner, in his first official game as Palace manager, names an unchanged side from the one that drew with Everton on Monday.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:47

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Dean Henderson, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, David Ozoh, Franco Umeh, Naouirou Ahamada, Kaden Rodney, Matheus Franca, Luke Plange.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:42

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen; Daniel Munoz, Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:42

Burnley suffered a 5-0 defeat against Arsenal at Turf Moor in their last league match, extending their winless streak to seven (W0 D2 L5), putting them in 19th place on 13 points, seven points adrift of safety with 13 matches remaining.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:42

Both sides are in the midst of Premier League winless streaks, as the visitors have missed out on three points in seven straight matches while the hosts hope to avoid their fourth straight game without a victory.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:42

Crystal Palace are in 15th place on 25 points, having scored 28 goals and conceded 44. With 13 matches to play, the Eagles trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 22 points for a spot in the Europa League. Crystal Palace earned a point in their last Premier League match, drawing 1-1 at Goodison Park against Everton, extending their winless streak to three (W0 D1 L2).

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:37

Hello everyone, welcome to this live text commentary of Premier League action from Selhurst Park!

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.