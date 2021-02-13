Crystal Palace vs Burnley LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Eze celebrates for Crystal Palace (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley head to Selhurt Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with both teams hoping to get back to winning ways.

The Clarets have failed to win any of the last three after picking up successive wins prior to that, leaving them in 17th place in the Premier League table - though their situation is not as dire as it might be in that position in previous seasons, given the eight-point gap down to Fulham inside the bottom three.

Palace also won back-to-back games recently, but suffered a 2-0 reversal in their last league outing against Leeds to leave them in 13th place in the table.

Roy Hodgson’s men have looked decent at times, attack-minded and fast-flowing with some of their football compared to previous seasons, though consistency has been a real issue and their defensive record hasn’t been exemplary.

Burnley’s real issue is at the other end of the pitch, with a paltry haul of just 14 goals for the campaign being the lowest in the entire league.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table — all matches by date and kick-off time