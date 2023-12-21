Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Crystal Palace this evening welcome rivals Brighton to Selhurst Park for a festive M23 derby.

In both teams' final Premier League game before Christmas, the Eagles are looking for their first win in seven matches while the Seagulls are looking for back-to-back derby wins for the first time in five seasons.

Palace's preparations were given an almighty boost by coming from two goals down to draw at champions Manchester City, while Brighton barely put a finger on Arsenal in a resounding 2-0 defeat. Who will sign off for Xmas with a bang?

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Brighton is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park in south London.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton team news

Eberechi Eze came off the bench in the dying minutes against Manchester City so could be in line for a start, while Jordan Ayew is available again after suspension. The impressive David Ozoh could continue in midfield.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns, and were boosted by the returns of both Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck from injury last time out.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton prediction

Brighton are favourites for the bookies despite their inconsistent form and a less-than-impressive record in his modern derby.

Goals may be at a premium, as they have been all season for both teams, and these games are rarely goalfests. Crystal Palace will fancy their chances against anyone under the Selhurst Park lights, but I'm plumping for a stalemate.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 38

Draws: 30

Brighton wins: 41

Crystal Palace vs Brighton match odds

Crystal Palace: 2/1

Draw: 9/5

Brighton: 11/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).