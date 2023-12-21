Crystal Palace vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - LIVE!

Crystal Palace host Brighton tonight in a pre-Christmas derby at Selhurst Park. A typically hectic festive period continues with another set of fixtures over the next few days, kicking off in south London as Palace look to beat the Seagulls on home soil for the first time in five years.

It has been a difficult run for Roy Hodgson's side, with frustration building among the fans, but the Eagles will come into this match with some confidence after snatching a surprise point away to Manchester City last time out. Eberechi Eze is only fit enough for the bench tonight, while Dean Henderson continues in goal.

Brighton have not been at their best so far this season, sitting ninth in the table, and Palace will close to within six points of them with victory tonight. Roberto De Zerbi's side have not kept a single clean sheet in the League so far this season - only the three teams in the relegation zone have conceded more goals. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Selhurst Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Crystal Palace team news: Eze only on bench

Brighton team news: Pedro leads the line

Standard Sport prediction: Draw

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

20:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Brilliant pass from Lerma, Brighton cut open and Olise is in down the right.

He's got Mateta to pick out in the middle, but the winger fires the ball in behind the striker. Ayew can't mop it up, the chance goes.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

20:12 , Matt Verri

10 mins: First opportunity Olise has had to do anything, and it's a lovely flick.

Ball fizzed into him, he knocks the ball past Baleba and is duly dragged back. Palace, obviously, need to get him involved.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

20:09 , Matt Verri

Palace fans have got used to Chris Richards playing in midfield in recent weeks due to their injury woes, but another centre-back, Marc Guehi, is regularly switching with him and taking up that position in the early knockings of the game.

Palace the more composed on the ball so far.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

20:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Hasn't exactly been a thrilling start to this match. Nothing has really happened.

Ayew catches Baleba, that will be the first free-kick of the match. All been very tame for a 'derby'.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

20:06 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Brighton camped on the edge of the Palace box.

Gross eventually tries his luck, drags the shot well wide. Appeals for a corner are waved away.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Palace looking to push up the pitch out of possession, which will please their fans.

Probably please Brighton too though, who will back themselves to play through the Eagles.

They nearly do just that, Gross makes a great run through the middle of Palace's defence. Pedro can't find him.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

Up and running at Selhurst Park!

Here we go!

19:58 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch in south London.

Home fans right up for it, as you'd expect. Time to find out if the Palace players can keep it that way.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

19:57 , Matt Verri

Absolutely hideous remix of Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ on the loudspeaker right now. It’s a dreadful Christmas song at the best of times.

But these are the worst of times, considering what they’ve done to it…

Palace not looking down... yet

19:51 , Matt Verri

Victory tonight for Palace would, for the time being at least, lift them up to 12th in the table - that's where they seem to have always been in recent years.

Defeat though and they will stay eight points clear of the relegation zone, though Luton will have two games in hand.

Not long now!

19:44 , Matt Verri

Warm-ups continuing at Selhurst Park, with kick-off fast approaching.

We'll be up and running in just over 15 minutes' time - big, big night for both sides.

Nothing like three points in a derby as a nice Christmas present...

Pre-match thoughts from Gilmour

19:37 , Matt Verri

The Brighton midfielder has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.

Hodgson: Palace players know how big this is

19:30 , Matt Verri

It is a derby clash tonight, even if the two clubs are not particularly close geographically.

Even Roy Hodgson has had to adapt to Brighton being true rivals.

“Well, funnily enough, it didn't exist in the time when I was a true fan or supporter of the club as a boy really, or a very young man – it’s only just come about in relatively recent years," the Palace boss explained in his pre-match press conference.

“But we embrace it, we understand it and we accept how important it is, and we take on the extra responsibility that the fixture against Brighton always brings.

"The players are very much aware, even the ones who have come into the club at a later date, everyone knows that this is a big game, Crystal Palace v Brighton, and it is one where we've got to really step up and make certain that we give our best performance.”

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

19:25 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace not exactly in great form...

"They haven't won in the Premier League since November 4... it's September since they last won a home match."



🗣 @MrDomSmith offers his pre-match thoughts as Crystal Palace go in search of a much-needed three points.



Olise to take Zaha mantle?

19:17 , Matt Verri

At Selhurst Park tonight, Crystal Palace face their fiercest rivals Brighton for the first time since the departure of Wilfried Zaha.

This was a fixture in which Zaha more often than not delivered for Palace, scoring eight goals in 15 games against their rivals as the talisman of the team.

The Eagles need someone new to take this match by the scruff of the neck — and Palace boss Roy Hodgson may only need to look back to last weekend for inspiration.

Michael Olise was calmness personified as he slotted a 95th-minute penalty past Ederson to earn Palace a point against Manchester City at the Etihad — and the winger has been slowly working his way back to his dazzling best in recent weeks, after an injury-disrupted start to the season.

Click here for our full preview!

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park

19:09 , Matt Verri

Good news for Palace as Jefferson Lerma returns to the starting lineup following his hamstring tightness.

He joins Chris Richards and Will Hughes in a midfield clearly intent on stopping Brighton’s creative players at source.

Eberechi Eze is not being rushed back from his injury and, after a stoppage-time cameo as a substitute against Manchester City on Saturday, he starts on the bench again.

Brighton team news

19:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor,Baleba, Gilmour, Adingra, Gross, Mitoma, Pedro.

Subs: Milner, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Steele, Ferguson, Buonanotte, Kavanagh.

Crystal Palace team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Hughes, Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Tomkins, Eze, Matheus Franca, Schlupp, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Ozoh

18:55 , Matt Verri

All the team news from Selhurst Park coming up in the next few minutes.

Focus for Palace fans will be on whether Eze is in that starting lineup - we're about to find out!

Brighton in the building!

18:45 , Matt Verri

The Seagulls have arrived in south London...

Goals on the cards?

18:36 , Matt Verri

Brighton won the last match between these two sides 1-0, with the three games before that all 1-1.

It's so often very tight - but Brighton have not kept a single clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Only the three clubs in the relegation zone have conceded more goals than them, so don't rule out goals.

Battle on for Ekwah

18:21 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in a January move for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah.

The 21-year-old Frenchman left the West Ham academy to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Sunderland in January, and has since made 35 appearances for the Championship club.

Ekwah, a box-to-box midfielder, was at Chelsea’s academy between 2018 and 2021, and is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest.

Both Fulham and Palace have marked central midfield as a priority position ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite Joao Palhinha signing a new contract in September, Fulham are resigned to the fact the highly sought-after Portuguese international may soon move on.

Meanwhile, Palace are without the injured Cheick Doucoure for the rest of the season and further injuries have seen centre-back Chris Richards deployed in central midfield.

Stage is set!

18:08 , Matt Verri

Should be a brilliant atmosphere in south London tonight.

Standard Sport prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

Brighton are favourites for the bookies despite their inconsistent form and a less-than-impressive record in his modern derby.

These games are rarely goalfests and Crystal Palace will fancy their chances against anyone under the Selhurst Park lights, but we're plumping for a stalemate.

Draw, 1-1.

Brighton team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Brighton were boosted by the returns of both Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck from injury last time out.

Joel Veltman though is set to miss up to two months of action after picking up a knee injury against Arsenal.

Crystal Palace team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace will be without Joel Ward when they host Brighton tonight, after the right-back picked up a hamstring injury.

Ward was substituted in the 34th minute as Palace drew 2-2 away to Manchester City, and he now joins a long list of players who are currently out of action.

Manager Roy Hodgson already has to contend with injuries to Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding, Sam Johnstone and Odsonne Edouard, but Eberechi Eze is fit again.

Speaking on Wednesday, Hodgson said: “Eberechi Eze is coming on very well, too. He’s on the cusp really. That’s the decision we have to make: whether to start him or to try and protect him a little bit on the bench."

Predicted Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Schlupp; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Brighton!

It's the final set of Premier League fixtures before Christmas and it kicks off tonight with a derby at Selhurst Park, a fixture that has produced plenty of draws in recent seasons.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Selhurst Park.