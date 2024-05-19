Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace FC 2 - 0 Aston Villa FC

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:49

Mitchell goes down inside the Villa area, which is greeted by a huge penalty appeal from the home crowd. The referee waves the shouts away, as does VAR.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:47

There will be FOUR added minutes!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:47

Palace now hold onto the ball for a couple of minutes, as they look to see out the first half comfortably.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:45

Villa look tired and ready for the game to end, despite not even being at the halfway stage. They are being outrun all over the pitch.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:43

Palace’s goal means that they have now achieved their best (!) goal-scoring season, in the top-flight!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:42

Munoz gets his fourth assist of the season, since joining in January. His low, powerful cross into Mateta allowed him to stroke the ball home.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:40

Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:40

Palace’s diagonal balls from the likes of Wharton, Andersen and Munoz have been working very well so far for them. The most recent attempt was from Eze who struck the ball on target from outside the box. That chance was created from a pinpoint diagonal across the field.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:38

Duran claims another penalty, against Munoz. The referee isn’t interested and the game restarts with a Palace goal kick.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:38

Eze had an opportunity to create an attacking chance on the edge of the box, but he uncharacteristically stutters, and loses the ball!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:35

Aston Villa have attempted the last 5 shots in this game, as Crystal Palace’s last shot was Mateta’s goal in the ninth minute.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:35

The game has stagnated slightly as we pass the 30-minute mark. Neither team are driving forward when they get the ball.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:32

Digne is finding some room down the left channel. He put in a cross which caused some defensive trouble for Palace, but they eventually get the ball clear for a corner.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:30

Watkins is still running around with a gaping hole in his shirt, which on a day like today, is probably rather refreshing!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:28

Contrary to the pre-match notes, Marc Guehi has adopted a midfield role ahead of Chris Richards. The American has started in the defensive trio.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:25

Yellow Card Joachim Christian Andersen

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:24

The pace of the game has dropped slightly, after an electric opening 20 minutes or so.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:24

Olise breaks forward yet again and claims a foul by Chambers on the edge of the box. The referee, however, is not interested.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:20

Back-to-back corners for Aston Villa produce another massive opportunity! Watkins is presented with a free header, but he nods it towards the ground and makes it easy for Palace to clear.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:20

Yellow Card John McGinn

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:18

HUGE CHANCE! Diaby is denied by Henderson! The strike was low towards the left side of the goal, but the English goalkeeper got down very smartly to save Palace there!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:17

Clyne holds off Duran and sends the ball forward with Olise. This time, his pass was slightly overhit and Eze gets called offside as he attempts to collect the ball.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:15

The goal is confirmed and Palace LEAD! The home crowd now find their voices, and Selhurst Park is jubilant!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:11

Assist Michael Akpovie Olise

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:10

Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:10

The away end is ROCKING! These Villa fans are enjoying every second of watching their team at the moment.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:08

Villa claim a foul inside the penalty area, on Duran. There was some action inside the Palace area with Andersen involved again, but the VAR checked the incident and cleared it.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:07

There has been some strong tackles going in, despite there being only a few minutes on the clock. Villa may have achieved their goal for the season, but they haven’t slowed their tempo down!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:05

Palace have started the game as the brighter side, much like the sun that beats down on South London. Andersen brings Watkins down inside the Villa half, allowing the away team to regain possession early on.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:03

Here we go then, the final game of the season is upon us. Palace are unbeaten in their last 11 games on the final day when playing at home, what can Villa produce to end that streak?

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:03

KICK-OFF! Aston Villa get the game underway!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

16:03

Both teams have entered the pitch for the final time this season, with the Holmesdale End creating a brilliant spectacle behind them. We’re ready for kick off!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:37

As expected, Unai Emery’s team selection for today has a lot of rotation. Calum Chambers comes into the starting lineup, in what appears to be a midfield role alongside Douglas Luiz. Robin Olsen replaces Emi Martinez in goal, who is absent from the squad with Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans also missing. Villa’s bench features just one senior player in Pau Torres. The rest is made up of youngsters hoping to make an impact off the bench. For Palace, Marc Guehi returns to the starting lineup with the captain's armband. This change shifts Chris Richards into a midfield position, alongside Adam Wharton in the middle of the park. The formidable trio of Eze, Olise and Mateta remain in attack.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:32

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Joe Gauci, Lander Emery, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Pau Torres, Finley Munroe, Kadan Young, Tim Iroegbunam, Omari Kellyman.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:32

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Digne; Mousa Diaby, Calum Chambers, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Jhon Duran, Ollie Watkins.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:32

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Remi Matthews, James Tomkins, Joel Ward, Jefferson Lerma, Jeffrey Schlupp, David Ozoh, Jairo Riedewald, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:32

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi; Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze; Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:32

Whilst the main focus of today will be on the race for the title, both teams will be celebrating a great end to the 2023/24 season here at Selhurst Park. The home side will have more to play for as they could potentially finish in the top 10 places of the Premier League, should other results go their way.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:32

Both teams have seen a jubilant end to the season, for different reasons. Villa are guaranteed a spot in the Champions League next season, thanks to Tottenham’s loss in the week vs Manchester City. Palace are celebrating other achievements, however. Their turn in form since Oliver Glasner took charge has been nothing short of magnificent, with wins over Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:30

The last time these two sides faced each other was on the 16th of September 2023. The game ended in a 3-1 win to Aston Villa at Villa Park, thanks to some very late heroics from the home side. In the other recent head-to-head meetings, the results have varied, with both sides picking up a win and a draw. Who knows what to expect as we enter the season's final game!?

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:30

Hello and welcome to live text commentary of this FINAL DAY Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park!

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

15:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…