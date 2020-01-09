Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Selhurst Park plays host to the latest encounter between Palace and Arsenal - PA

What is it?

A Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

When is it?

Saturday 11 January.

What time is kick-off?

12.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1 is the place to watch this one.

What is the team news?

Roy Hodgson's Palace are suffering from a serious injury crisis, particularly in defence. Andros Townsend (groin), Jeff Schlupp (groin), Joel Ward (knee), Scott Dann (calf), Patrick van Aanholt (thigh), and Mamadou Sakho (thigh) are all definitely out, but there could be returns for Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha, Max Meyer, Victor Camarasa and Jairo Riedewald. Luka Milivojevic is suspended.

Arsenal's injury list in comparison makes for lighter reading. Calum Chambers is definitely missing, out for a lengthy period of time due to his ACL, while Kieran Tierney is sidelined by a dislocated shoulder. Hector Bellerin has been struggling with a hamstring injury and will be assessed.

Will tempers flare again in the reverse game on Saturday? Credit: GETTY IMAGES

What are the odds?

Palace win - 7/2

Draw - 3/1

Arsenal win - 9/10

What's our prediction?

Crystal Palace's record against the 'big six' has always been strong while recent fixtures between the two have always produced entertainment, with 26 goals scored over six meetings. But expect injuries to take their toll on Palace against an Arsenal side looking upwards again following the arrival of Mikel Arteta at the helm. His players are still prone to the odd lapse in concentration but they should edge this one.