Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Kai Havertz starts for Gunners

The final match of the weekend in the Premier League takes place on Monday night with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson is back once more for another campaign with the Eagles and they made a good start to 2023/24 with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on the opening weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, battled to a 2-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping to go one better this term after finishing runners-up to Man City in May.

The Gunners have added the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to their squad over the summer, while Palace lost key winger Wilf Zaha - but have brought in Matheus Franca from Flamengo in their big-money addition so far. Follow all the live action below as Crystal Palace host Arsenal and see the latest odds for the game here.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - LIVE

Kick-off at 8pm BST, live on Sky Sports

Both teams looking to make it two wins from two this season

Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Crystal Palace FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

6’ - Palace 0-0 Arsenal

20:09 , Karl Matchett

A fair few misplaced passes by the Gunners despite their dominance in these stages. Nketiah slides in to close down Johnstone but Palace pass their way out and mount a first real instance of pressure - Ayew’s cross-shot is deflected out and away by Saliba. Good defensive work.

3’ - Palace 0-0 Arsenal

20:05 , Karl Matchett

An early opening for Martinelli after Havertz finds him in acres of space - but the Brazilian opts against a quick shot, checks inside and runs into a crowd. Waste of a good sight, in truth.

Quick pressure from the Gunners though - Saka then wins a corner after a clipped cross is headed out.

1’ - Palace 0-0 Arsenal

20:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! We are underway at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

20:02 , Karl Matchett

A moment of applause at Selhurst Park in memory of Trevor Francis and Millwall owner John Berylson, both of whom passed away recently.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

19:53 , Karl Matchett

Under ten minutes to kick-off - south-east meets north in the latest early-season London derby.

Will a lack of new attacking signings at Palace hamper them on their first match at Selhurst this term?

The Gunners already have an extra match under their belts this season, of course, after winning the Community Shield at Wembley.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

19:46 , Karl Matchett

Three points tonight for the visitors will keep them on Man City’s early pace-setting points tally, which will remain the marker for how close Mikel Arteta’s men can go to another title tilt.

As for Palace, they were beaten at home and away by Arsenal last season - so is this just about setting a base for their own campaign and ensuring home soil is solid enough in 23/24? Or is there hope of something more?

19:36 , Karl Matchett

Mikel Arteta has not ruled out returning to the transfer market as he expects Arsenal to be without Jurrien Timber for the season after the summer signing suffered a knee injury against Nottingham Forest.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that Dutch defender Timber will go under the knife after tests showed ligament damage – with Arteta also insisting the number of serious injuries suffered so early into the campaign is a “big worry” for player welfare.

Timber limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Forest on Saturday, with the club confirming on Wednesday he suffered ligament damage.

Arteta described it as a “huge blow” and could sign another player as a result:

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal could dip back in market after Jurrien Timber injury

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

19:31 , Karl Matchett

Roy Hodgson admits every Premier League manager is looking for a player like Declan Rice to anchor their team as he prepares his Crystal Palace side to come up against the England midfielder on Monday.

The 24-year-old’s £105million move to Arsenal from West Ham last month made him one of four players in his position to have been bought for a nine-figure fee by European clubs during the last eight months, as the value placed by top sides on central midfielders has rocketed.

Rice is part of an elite group that includes World Cup-winner Enzo Fernandez and his new Chelsea team-mate Moises Caicedo – both signed by the Blues for British record fees – and England’s Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid in July, with each having been signed for fees that could exceed £100m.

Hodgson’s Palace began the Premier League season with a 1-0 win at promoted Sheffield United but face a stern test when last year’s runners-up arrive at Selhurst Park, with Mikel Arteta’s side buoyed by the arrival of Rice to add steel to their midfield ahead of their return to the Champions League.

More here:

Declan Rice is type of player everyone is looking for – Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

19:26 , Karl Matchett

And a look back at what has happened so far for the Gunners, too.

Arsenal:

OUT - Granit Xhaka to Leverkusen, £12m; Matt Turner to Forest, £7m; Auston Trusty to Sheffield United, £4m; Pablo Mari to Monza, £3m; Marquinhos to Nantes, loan; Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Lyon, free.

IN - Declan Rice from West Ham, £105m; Kai Havertz from Chelsea, £65m; Jurrien Timber from Ajax, £35m; David Raya from Brentford, loan with option.

For Mikel Arteta it seems to be all about a midfield revamp, with two of tonight’s starting three being new signings. One down side is Timber already being sidelined through injury, however.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

19:20 , Karl Matchett

Here’s a look back at the summer transfer work from both clubs...so far, at least.

Palace:

OUT - Jack Butland to Rangers, free; Wilf Zaha to Galatasaray, free; Luka Milivojevic to Shabab Al-Ahli, free; James McArthur, retired

IN - Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth, free; Matheus Franca from Flamengo, £26m inc. add-ons.

Brazilian teenager Franca is obviously the big attraction for the Selhurst Park fans so far - but the new No11 is currently sidelined through injury.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

19:14 , Karl Matchett

The opening weekend:

Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

The Gunners looked in good shape early on in the match and first-half strikes from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka - the latter an absolute worldie - put them well in control by the break.

Forest hit back through Taiwo Awoniyi to make it a nervous finish, but three home points remained on the cards throughout in truth.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - latest

19:08 , Karl Matchett

The opening weekend:

Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace

A strike early into the second half from Odsonne Edouard gave the Eagles the victory on the first weekend of the campaign. Roy Hodgson’s team certainly dominated but the cutting edge was missing at times, but three points arrived regardless.

Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

19:03 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed team news!

Palace offer no real surprises - but it’s worth noting Cheick Doucoure is in the team, amid rumours of a transfer to Liverpool before the window shuts.

Arsenal bring Takehiro Tomiyasu into the side to replace the injured Jurrien Timber but otherwise there’s no surprises there either - new goalkeeper arrival David Raya is on the bench.

Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

