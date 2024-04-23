Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Pick of the stats
Crystal Palace are winless in their past five Premier League meetings with Newcastle United, failing to score in each of the past four.
Having been unbeaten in Premier League games in London last season (W4 D3), Newcastle have lost three of their five in the capital so far this term. However, their one victory was in their last visit (1-0 at Fulham)
Palace have lost six of their past nine midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W1 D2), with their only win in this run coming against Sheffield United in January.
Following victories over Fulham and Tottenham, Newcastle are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the second time this season, previously doing so in September. Away from home, they have won three of their past five league games (L2), having won just one of their first 10 (D2 L7).
When Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta have all started in the Premier League this season, the Eagles have won four of five games (L1), with an average of 2.4 points per game. In contrast, in the 28 games when those three have not all been in the XI, Palace have only won five times (D9 L14), averaging 0.9 points per game.
Anthony Gordon has 10 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season, though 83% of these have come in home games.