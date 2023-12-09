Is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are in lunchtime Premier League action (AFP via Getty Images)

Roy Hodgson will be hoping a visit from Liverpool can spark his side back into life as pressure grows on the Crystal Palace manager.

Home fans reacted with anger after a 2-0 midweek defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park, with supporters further riled after Hodgson suggested they had been “spoilt” by the London club’s long spell in the Premier League.

Liverpool were not at their absolute best in their own midweek business, but overcame Sheffield United thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side two points back from Arsenal at the top of the league entering this weekend’s fixtures.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 9 December at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Crystal Palace are likely to be without Tyrick Mitchell after the full-back suffered a hip injury in the Bournemouth defeat. Eberechi Eze is also expected to remain absent as he battles an ankle problem, while it is feared that Cheick Doucoure could miss the remainder of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp suffered a major blow in last weekend’s defeat to Fulham as Joel Matip suffered a serious knee injury. The Liverpool manager confirmed on Wednesday that Matip would miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL. Alexis Mac Allister is also a doubt after suffering a bad cut against Sheffield United. Diogo Jota and Alisson remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma, Hughes; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Prediction

A Liverpool win piles the pressure on their former manager. Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool.