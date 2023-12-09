Crystal Palace v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Alisson starts on injury return

Crystal Palace host Liverpool in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off with manager Roy Hodgson under growing pressure to turn around the Eagles floundering form.

Palace were booed off the pitch during their 2-0 midweek defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in what was a fourth successive league game without a win. Supporters were further incensed after Hodgson suggested they had been “spoilt” by the club’s long spell in the top-flight.

Liverpool, meanwhile, overcame a stubborn Sheffield United to record a 2-0 victory of their own thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai. Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points behind Arsenal in the table and will jump ahead of the Gunners into top spot should they emerge victorious in London.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live

Crystal Palace host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick-off at 12.30pm GMT, live on TNT Sports

Liverpool will go top of the table if they collect all three points

Palace lost to Bournemouth last time out and are four games without a win

TEAM NEWS: Alisson makes return from injury for Liverpool ahead of schedule

TEAM NEWS: Michael Olise on the Crystal Palace bench in injury return

Crystal Palace FC - Liverpool FC

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s just started to properly chuck it down in south London on another miserable December day. It is much warmer than last weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Crystal Palace players creep through the rather cramped corridor leading to the Selhurst Park tunnel, readying themselves behind the officiating team. Andy Madley has the whistle today; John Brooks is his lead VAR.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool will be very much eyeing top spot, with victory lifting them above Arsenal at least temporarily. It’s a tough trip to Villa Park for Mikel Arteta’s men later - can Liverpool put the pressure on with a win here?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In the other defensive four, this feels like a huge opportunity for Jarell Quansah. With Joel Matip done for the season after an unfortunately serious knee injury, that centre-half spot alongside Virgil van Dijk is very much up for grabs. Jurgen Klopp clearly trusts Quansah, who makes a second Premier League start today.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Selhurst Park crowd treat their team today. Roy Hodgson has apologised thrice for his midweek comments suggesting that Crystal Palace fans had been “spoilt” by their team’s long stay in the Premier League, but you get the sense that an early Liverpool goal or two could get the home fans to turn on Hodgson and his squad.

Certainly, the lack of left-back cover looks a concern - ex-Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne is having to fill in with Tyrick Mitchell absent. A right-footer may be valuable given Mohamed Salah’s tendency to cut in, but you’d imagine the Egyptian will fancy his chances at getting at a makeshift left-back.

Liverpool arrive at Selhurst Park

12:12 , Luke Baker

Here’s Liverpool arriving at Selhurst Park a little earlier.

(REUTERS)

(PA)

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Jurgen Klopp opens up on January transfer plans after Joel Matip injury news

12:05 , Luke Baker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not planning to buy a centre-back to cover Joel Matip’s expected absence for the rest of the season but admits the nature of the Premier League means all clubs are “only two injuries away from a real problem”.

Matip’s anterior cruciate ligament injury means Klopp now has five senior players unavailable – Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic – with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister doubtful for the weekend trip to Crystal Palace after sustaining a problem in the midweek win over Sheffield United.

In central defence he has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate – who has had two spells on the sidelines already this season – Joe Gomez and 20-year-old Jarell Quansah and he believes that will be enough to sustain them providing there are no further setbacks.

Klopp said rival clubs would not be leaving a top-class centre-back “under the Christmas tree for us” so he would likely manage with what he has.

Jurgen Klopp opens up on January transfer plans after Joel Matip injury news

Roy Hodgson sends message to unhappy Crystal Palace fans after Bournemouth loss

11:58 , Luke Baker

Roy Hodgson pleaded for Crystal Palace supporters to stay onside after a 2-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth ended in a chorus of boos and an object being launched by a disgruntled fan in the boss’ direction.

Headers in each half from Marcos Senesi and Kieffer Moore extended the Cherries’ unbeaten Premier League run to four matches, while Palace remain in search of just their second home victory this season after a promising start to the campaign.

Palace, who dropped to 14th place with the loss, were hoping to pick up points ahead of a difficult run of fixtures, beginning with Liverpool on Saturday followed by a trip to Manchester City before meetings with Brighton and Chelsea.

Hodgson said he was unaware of being targeted by the projectile until after the fact, joking: “So you mean to say there was a fan out there who doesn’t like me? That will definitely stop me sleeping.”

The boyhood Palace fan also addressed earlier comments made to broadcaster Amazon Prime Video, in which he had suggested Eagles supporters might be “spoiled” by positive results in recent years.

Roy Hodgson sends message to unhappy Crystal Palace fans after Bournemouth loss

Marc Guehi gives his pre-match thoughts on Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

11:47 , Luke Baker

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has been talking to TNT Sports ahead of this afternoon’s clash

"It's important to get the crowd on our side"



Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi shares his pre-match thoughts with @petercrouch and discusses Crystal Palace's recent form 📈📉 pic.twitter.com/R8ruBMXzKL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

Michael Olise back on the bench for Palace

11:42 , Luke Baker

Key man Michael Olise is fit enough for the bench for Crystal Palace today, as he returns from injury. USA international Chris Richards continues in his new position in defensive midfield, having been unable to displace either of impressive duo Joachim Andersen or Marc Guehi in his more natural role of centre-back.

Jeffrey Schlupp is back in the side and will likely form a three along with Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew behind frontman Odsonne Edouard.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Schlupp, Hughes, Ayew; Edouard.

Alisson returns for Liverpool

11:39 , Luke Baker

Alisson suffered an injury against Manchester City last month and was expected to still be sidelined today but he has recovered to replace Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.

Kostas Tsimikas is back in at left back, while Endo, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are the midfield trio behind Salah, Nunez and Diaz up top

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news

11:32 , Luke Baker

Here’s today’s team news - surely the biggest revelation being the return of Alisson between the sticks for Liverpool ahead of schedule

Our line-up to face Crystal Palace ⚪🟢#CRYLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2023

Our starting XI to face Liverpool 🦅#CPFC | #CRYLIV — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 9, 2023

Jurgen Klopp calls Amazon Prime presenter ‘ignorant’ for joke after Liverpool’s win at Sheffield United

11:27 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp accused Amazon Prime Video presenter Marcus Buckland of being “ignorant” after he made a joke about Liverpool’s next game being on Saturday lunchtime.

Klopp saw his side win 2-0 at bottom club Sheffield United thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai at Bramall Lane.

They return to action in less than 72 hours against Crystal Palace for a 12.30pm kick-off, which is one of the German’s biggest bugbears when his side have played on the prior Wednesday night.

In a pitchside interview after the game Buckland joked that the Palace game was being played in Klopp’s “favourite kick-off time” but the Liverpool boss did not take it well.

Jurgen Klopp calls Amazon Prime presenter ‘ignorant’ after Liverpool win again

Virgil van Dijk the difference-maker as Liverpool rediscover impact of winning away

11:20 , Luke Baker

Liverpool edged out Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane, the relatively low scoreline perhaps reflecting the lack of quality on show rather more than the gulf in possession and intent between the teams.

New home boss Chris Wilder, returning for the first game of his second spell at the club, was welcomed with applause and pre-match chants of, “he’s one of our own”. He might hope to rapidly turn matters around and put the Blades into unchartered territory for this season, but his first game back was all too familiar in most regards.

For the victorious Reds, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai earning them the points, having seen Arsenal snatch a late win at Luton to open up a five-point lead at the top of the league one night prior, they’ll know the past few weeks have only reinforced how much impact away form will have on the title fight this season.

Read Karl Matchett’s assessment of Liverpool’s battling midweek win over Sheffield United:

Van Dijk the difference-maker as Liverpool rediscover impact of winning away

Alisson set to return

11:15 , Luke Baker

Some good news for Liverpool fans! It appears that Alisson may be returning to action today - much earlier than expected after suffering an injury against Man City.

Could he even be starting against Palace? A statement released by Liverpool just now suggests so.

“Alisson Becker returns to Liverpool’s matchday squad for today’s encounter with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park,” read the statement. “The goalkeeper comes back into contention after missing the Reds’ last three matches due to an injury sustained at Manchester City on November 25.

“Full team news will be released at 11.30am GMT.”

Some positive news ahead of #CRYLIV 👍 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2023

Early team news

11:13 , Luke Baker

So, what are we expecting team news-wise from both sides? Teams should be announced in about 15 minutes’ time remember.

Crystal Palace are likely to be without Tyrick Mitchell after the full-back suffered a hip injury in the Bournemouth defeat. Eberechi Eze is also expected to remain absent as he battles an ankle problem, while it is feared that Cheick Doucoure could miss the remainder of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp endured a major blow in last weekend’s defeat to Fulham as Joel Matip suffered a serious knee injury. The Liverpool manager confirmed on Wednesday that Matip would miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL. Alexis Mac Allister is also a doubt after suffering a bad cut against Sheffield United. Diogo Jota remains sidelined.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool and how can I watch it?

11:07 , Luke Baker

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 9 December at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

11:04 , Luke Baker

Roy Hodgson will be hoping a visit from Liverpool can spark his side back into life as pressure grows on the Crystal Palace manager.

Home fans reacted with anger after a 2-0 midweek defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park, with supporters further riled after Hodgson suggested they had been “spoilt” by the London club’s long spell in the Premier League.

Liverpool were not at their absolute best in their own midweek business, but overcame Sheffield United thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side two points back from Arsenal at the top of the league entering this weekend’s fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

11:02 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will look to keep their title tilt on track by taking care of business against a Palace side who are starting to slip down the table, with the pressure growing on boss Roy Hodgson.

Stick with us for full live coverage.