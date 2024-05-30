Crystal Palace Target Sets Key Condition to Sign Lazio Renewal

Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada is reportedly open to signing a new contract, but only if it includes a relatively low release clause.

The 27-year-old joined the Biancocelesti last summer on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. He only signed a one-year deal at the time, but has the option to activate an automatic renewal for another three years. This clause is only valid until tomorrow.

According to Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto, Lazio and Kamada are currently working on a bilateral agreement that would keep the player at Formello for next season. The source reveals that the Japan international has agreed to sign a multi-year contract with the club.

Aggiornamento rinnovo Kamada-Lazio. Nella giornata di ieri il calciatore aveva accettato di rinnovare per più di un anno [attivando l’opzione già concordata sul contratto precedentemente firmato] favorendo il proseguimento dell’effetto del Decreto Crescita ma solo ad una… https://t.co/UoNiM7bJId — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 30, 2024

However, the midfielder would like to insert a low buy-out clause that would free him from his contract. This would certainly please his suitors, and chief among them Crystal Palace who are reportedly hoping to reunite him with his former Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner.

Kamada Requests Low Release Clause In New Lazio Contract

For his part, Lazio president Claudio Lotito didn’t object to the notion, but he wouldn’t want the clause to be worth less than €20 million. Moretto adds that the two parties have accelerated their negotiations as they look to reach the finish line in the coming hours.

Kamada has become a pillar in the first team since the arrival of Igor Tudor in March. He had previously struggled for form and playing under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.