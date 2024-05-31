Crystal Palace Target Decides to Leave Lazio on Free Transfer

After a last-minute collapse, Daichi Kamada has not renewed his contract with Lazio and will leave the club on a free transfer.

When the 27-year-old Japanese midfielder joined the Biancocelesti on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, he penned a one-year contract with an option for a further three years, a clause that had to be activated by the end of May 30th.

Kamada struggled to make a strong impression during his first six months at Lazio, failing to find consistent minutes under Maurizio Sarri, but things began to improve under Igor Tudor in the closing months of the campaign.

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Kamada seemingly had second thoughts at the final hurdle, despite appearing to be close to a new Lazio contract, and has now decided to leave the club on a free transfer, failing to agree a new deal.

It seems that everything collapsed due to the club’s desire to include a €20 million release clause in his contract, something his entourage wanted to be closer to €6-7 million.