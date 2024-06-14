Crystal Palace Star Keen On Move To Interested Club

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta would be interested in moving to Napoli in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Mateta rekindled his career at Crystal Palace last season, scoring an astonishing 14 goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances.

He looked rejuvenated under new Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and his performances have piqued the interest of clubs in Europe.

Napoli are claimed to be interested in Mateta and are considering taking him to Italy this summer.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via ArenaNapoli), the forward would also be keen on a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the upcoming transfer window.

The Frenchman is intrigued by the possibility of joining Napoli and working under former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

It was claimed last month that Mateta has been made a farewell promise by the Eagles.

However, Mateta is not the first-choice option for Napoli, who are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku.

They want Lukaku on loan, while at the moment Chelsea are insisting his £38m release clause is met.

Napoli would only move to bring in a forward once they are sure about selling Victor Osimhen this summer.