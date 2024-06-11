Crystal Palace Star Hasn’t Agreed Terms With Linked Club

Talk that one of Crystal Palace’s top stars has agreed a personal terms with another Premier League club has been rubbished, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles have a number of top talented players they are looking to see shine under new manager Oliver Glasner in the approaching season.

None more so though that winger Michael Olise, who is hugely highly rated and has been linked with a host of big clubs.

Chelsea are one of the sides interested in Olise and it has been claimed that they have already agreed personal terms with the winger.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Olise has not agreed personal terms with the Blues.

Olise is a player that Palace would like to keep hold of this summer as they look for Glasner to make the best use of him.

He has also been linked with being of interest to Manchester United.

Olise made 19 appearances in the Premier League last season and scored ten goals in the process.

He has a further four years to run on his Palace deal.