Crystal Palace Star Should Be Arsenal’s Top Choice to Bolster Attack Over PSG Youngster, Expert Says

Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons is still undecided about his future—the 21-year-old plans to decide where he’ll play next season after UEFA Euro 2024. However, reports indicate that the rising star isn’t keen on playing in Paris.

According to a recent report by Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Manchester United are eyeing Simons and Michael Olise as possible replacements for Jadon Sancho.

In speaking to CaughtOffside, Charles Watts noted that although he urges Arsenal to be involved for Simons, there’s another target that the Gunners should have as their No. 1 choice: Crystal Palace standout Michael Olise.

“[Simons] wouldn’t be my first choice,” Watts added. “I think I would prefer someone like Michael Olise to take that role in the squad. But Simons could be another of those tempting market opportunities to keep an eye on this summer.”

While on loan at RB Leipzig, Simons left a notable mark, playing in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists.

This production has led to many suitors, so the player will have a choice of where to continue his career, including clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

It will be interesting to see whether any of these top clubs decide to land the young Dutchman.