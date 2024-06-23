Crystal Palace smash season ticket sales record as excitement builds for WSL football

Crystal Palace have announced the news that they have broken their season ticket sales record ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The Eagles will play Barclays Women’s Super League football for the very first time next season after the club won this season’s Barclays Women’s Championship title.

Season tickets went on-sale last week and the club have this afternoon announced that a record number have already been snapped up. Crystal Palace have not yet revealed a sales figure, however, it is fair to say that ticket demand has been significant.

Crystal Palace will continue to play the majority of their home matches at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium in 2024/2025 with selected games expected to be moved to the club’s main stadium at Selhurst Park. A new hybrid pitch is being installed in Sutton to ensure that the players have a quality playing surface to take on some of the world football’s top stars next season.

While things are going well for Crystal Palace off the pitch, the club should begin to make progress with on-field matters in the coming weeks. Eight players have left the club since their promotion was confirmed and the focus will now turn towards recruitment for the new season. The South Londoners have recruited strongly over the last couple of years and investment will again be needed this summer as the club look to enjoy their stay in the top tier for more than one season.

Crystal Palace’s 2024/2025 season tickets remain on general sale and can be purchased by clicking here.