Crystal Palace put £65m price tag on star linked to Manchester United

Crystal Palace are anticipating offers for Marc Guehi this summer, but they’ve not given up hope of keeping their best defender.

The Palace centre-back is currently starring for England at Euro 2024, starting alongside John Stones after injured forced Harry Maguire to miss the tournament.

According to The Telegraph, Palace have put a £65million price tag on Guehi’s head – with the hope that prices potential suitors out of a deal.

Palace are not going to rush into accepting any bids this summer since Guehi has two years left to run on his current contract. That said, they will be wary of letting him enter his final 12 months.

It is understood that talks over a new deal at Selhurst Park have been put on hold.

Manchester United face competition for Guehi

Tottenham are understood to be chasing the Palace defender.

England’s defender #06 Marc Guehi and Serbia’s forward #07 Dusan Vlahovic vie during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

They won’t be playing Champions League football next season, so it’s not like they have offer that as a pull factor against United, who will be competing in the Europa League after winning the FA Cup.

Guehi could come in as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane, although United have recently agreed on personal terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite missed out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, whereas Guehi is a starter in Harry Maguire’s absence.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

United preparing ‘imminent’ announcement confirming agreement with experienced centre-half

Jun 17 2024, 19:38

Crystal Palace put £65m price tag on star linked to Manchester United

Jun 17 2024, 19:37

Mason Greenwood exit more advanced than Jadon Sancho’s probable transfer

Jun 17 2024, 15:37