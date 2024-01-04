Crystal Palace pushing for Ronnie Edwards transfer after opening bids rejected

Crystal Palace are working on a deal to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

The Eagles have had three bids rejected for the 20-year-old, with both clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee or the size of a sell-on clause.

Edwards, who won the European Under-19 Championship with England in 2022, is set to be sold this month and other Premier League clubs are interested in the centre-back.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry and chairman Darragh MacAnthony will insist on Edwards returning to the League One promotion contenders on loan until the end of the season, especially if it is a Premier League club who signs him.

Palace are keen to complete a deal, with their sporting director Dougie Freedman a long-time admirer of Edwards.

Freedman tried to sign Edwards two years ago, when Peterborough wanted £15million. But with the Posh having since dropped out of the Championship, Edwards will now be sold for less than that.

In demand: Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards is subject to much interest (Getty Images)

National League side Barnet are due to receive half of any transfer fee as part of the deal that took Edwards to Peterborough in 2020.

Edwards, who was the subject of failed bids by both West Ham and Swansea last summer, is in the final 18 months of his deal at London Road and continues to be linked with clubs in both Germany and Belgium.