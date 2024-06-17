Crystal Palace Plot Way To Keep Liverpool Target For Longer

Crystal Palace are plotting to offer a new contract with a release clause to Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool target Marc Guehi this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in the ongoing transfer window.

He has two years left on his contract and Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Guehi has put talks over his future on hold until the end of England’s European Championship campaign but Crystal Palace have not given up on the hope of keeping him.

It has been claimed that Palace are exploring offering the centre-back a new contract this summer.

Crystal Palace are aware that given top clubs are chasing him, it would be hard to convince Guehi to sign a new contract.

However, the club are prepared to insert a release clause in his new deal to let him leave in the future for a set price.

Crystal Palace are looking to repeat the trick that led to Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze signing new contracts in the last 12 months.