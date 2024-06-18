Crystal Palace planning contract extension for Manchester United target Marc Guehi



Manchester United’s need to strengthen at the back is obvious after the club conceded 85 goals in all competitions wile registering a negative goal difference in the Premier League for the first time ever.

They have already lost Raphael Varane, who announced his departure a few games before the end of the season, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have both been linked with exits this summer.

The club have already made their first bid for Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton but it was turned down with the Toffees holding firm on their valuation of £70 million for the Englishman.

With the Merseyside club under the PSR scanner, the Red Devils were looking at agreeing a cut-price deal before June but currently, that does not seem like a feasible plan.

CB search

With the 20-time English league champions also needing to strengthen in midfield and upfront, couple with their own financial issues, spending such an exorbitant amount on the Everton star seems unlikely.

The Peoples Person had relayed a report which stated that should Sean Dyche’s team not lower their demands, then INEOS are prepared to look elsewhere.

The likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio have been linked with a move but with the new co-owners preferring young players with Premier League experience, United are mulling over making an approach for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The Eagles reportedly were looking at earning £65 million for the England international as per latest reports but HITC have now claimed that the team from Selhurst Park are preparing to keep hold of their defensive talisman despite interest from United and Liverpool.

The 23-year-old’s contract ends in 2026 and Palace are hoping to tie him down to a new deal which would likely see his value increase even further.

“HITC understands that Crystal Palace are hoping to tie down one of their key players to a new contract this summer.

Guehi setback on the cards

“Under new manager Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace played very exciting and vibrant football. However, this progression has naturally led to some of the Eagles’ key players being linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

“One of these players is former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi, who has been superb for the South London club but Palace are hoping to tie the defender down to a new contract.

“Guehi has two-years left on his current deal and Palace hope the promise of a major pay rise and a release clause could persuade him to re-sign.”

If the Eagles are successful in their venture, then Guehi could become untouchable for now and United could be forced to once again shift their attention elsewhere.

