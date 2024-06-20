Crystal Palace offer Man United target Michael Olise a new deal

Crystal Palace have offered long-term Manchester United target, Michael Olise, a new contract in order to fend off interest from across Europe for the talented winger.

Fabrizio Romano reveals the London club are hoping to hold on to the 22-year-old with the prospect of an improved deal, including a “higher salary and new release clause for 2025.”

🚨 EXCL: Crystal Palace have offered new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025. 🔵 Understand despite this, Chelsea still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player. Bayern and Newcastle also allowed to talk to Olise. pic.twitter.com/HIEMoFhsUk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

Reports suggest Olise’s current contract contains a £60 million release clause. However, this is only applicable to clubs who have qualified for the Champions League, ruling out both United and Chelsea – the two clubs who had appeared the early front-runners for the winger.

Despite this, Romano reveals Chelsea are “still confident” they will be able to strike a deal with Palace, and are pushing ahead with talks to agree personal terms with Olise directly. The Italian transfer guru also states that Newcastle and Bayern Munich are “allowed to talk to Olise.”

The 22-year-old had seemingly emerged as one of the early targets for United this summer with INEOS – who gained full control over the football operation at Old Trafford in February – designating the Palace winger a priority for their rebuild.

The Red Devils had previously missed on their last two attempts to solve the right-wing conundrum – with both Antony and Jadon Sancho proving costly mistakes who the vast majority of fans would be happy to see depart the club this summer.

As such, a Premier League proven option like Olise, about to enter his prime, with the requisite physical and technical strengths to thrive at Old Trafford appeared a no-brainer.

However, the acute pressure of the Premier League’s Profits and Sustainability Rules (PSR), means United will be hamstrung in the transfer market this summer. And will be extremely reliant upon the amount of revenue they can generate through sales to be able to then spend in the opposite direction.

This financial situation appears to have been a detriment to the club’s pursuit of Olise, with Old Trafford executives seeking to prioritise other areas of need (a centre-back, a centre-midfielder and a centre-forward) ahead of a silky right-winger.

While United may be happy to revisit a move for the Palace man later in the summer, when the July 1 deadline for the financial year passes, and the club has the opportunity to sanction some sales, Olise is unlikely to wait for the distant prospect of a potential offer.

The fact the winger has a concrete option from both his current club (Palace) and a big Premier League club (Chelsea), as well as the possibility of a European heavyweight like Bayern Munich in the background, makes the chances of a move to Old Trafford feel increasingly remote.

Though if Olise was to agree to the new deal offered to him at Selhurst Park, United may be able to revisit this particular transfer saga next summer, when the spine of Erik ten Hag’s team and the finances of the club should look much healthier.

