Crystal Palace offer new contract to Chelsea and Manchester United target

Michael Olise signed a new contract at Crystal Palace last year after leveraging interest from Chelsea. Twelve months on, could history repeat itself?

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Olise, one of the Premier League’s best forwards, but the Reds have yet to make a formal offer to sign the Palace talisman.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Palace have offered Olise a new deal with higher wages that presumably includes a bigger release clause.

Olise’s stance is not known at the moment, but Chelsea have at least registered their interest in signing him (again).

🚨 EXCL: Crystal Palace have offered new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025. 🔵 Understand despite this, Chelsea still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player. Bayern and Newcastle also allowed to talk to Olise. pic.twitter.com/HIEMoFhsUk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

The 22-year-old was part of Chelsea’s academy for seven years before leaving in 2016. He made a name for himself at Reading before taking the Premier League by storm at Selhurst Park.

What are United doing about Chelsea’s interest?

United’s spending is restricted until players are sold.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are not going to fix everything in one transfer window, so patience is required at a time when many people demand a quick fix.

An opportunity for Olise to join United may arise if the winger is patient enough for wait for that call.

I think selling the likes of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho will help United bring in a talent like Olise.

