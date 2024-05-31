Crystal Palace near free transfer deal for Glasner favourite

Crystal Palace are continuing their early work in this summer’s transfer period with a move to sign Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada.

Kamada is available as a free agent after contract talks with Lazio broke down and Palace are closing in on a deal to sign the Japan international as a free agent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Oliver Glasner worked with Kamada at former club Eintracht Frankfurt with the 27-year-old forming part of the team that won the Europa League under the Austrian in 2021-22.

Kamada impressed as a creative presence at Frankfurt with nine goals and six assists in his final Bundesliga campaign before joining Lazio last summer.

However, the midfielder has struggled to nail down an automatic role in Italy and is now nearing a move to English football. It will continue an active period of recruitment plans for the Eagles in Glaser’s first summer in charge.

Palace are close to finalising the £12m arrival of Barcelona defender Chadi Riad, who has undergone a medical at Selhurst Park, and are also pursuing a deal for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Palace have opened talks to sign the 18-year-old, the younger brother of Real Madrid midfielder Jude, but face competition from Brentford for his services. Bellingham scored seven goals in 45 appearances for Sunderland last season.

