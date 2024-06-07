Crystal Palace Mull Move For Star Tottenham Have Released

Crystal Palace have put the name of recently released Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessengon on their list as they hunt for a new left-back, according to the South London Press.

Palace are looking to properly back Oliver Glasner in the summer transfer window with fresh new faces for his squad.

Glasner wants to bring in full-back competition this summer and is keen to add a left-back to his squad.

And it has been claimed that Sessegnon is one of the players Crystal Palace are looking at as part of their plans.

The 24-year-old was released by Tottenham in the summer and is available on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

He made just 57 appearances for Spurs during his five-year stint at the club after joining them from Fulham for a fee of £25m.

Sessegnon is still rated highly in the Premier League and there is talk of him returning to Fulham this summer.

His name also features on the shortlist of Crystal Palace, who admire him and are considering snapping him up on a free transfer.