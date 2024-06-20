Crystal Palace make move to stop Michael Olise joining Chelsea - report

Crystal Palace have offered a new deal to Michael Olise in a bid to stop his move to Chelsea, a report has revealed.

The French winger caught the attention of a number of top Premier League sides during the 2023/24 season, during which he made 19 appearances and registered 10 goals for the south London side. Chelsea lead the race for his signature, with their interest currently more advanced than that of Manchester United or other suitors.

However, Palace are refusing to give their star up easily and, according to Fabrizio Romano, have offered Olise a contract with a higher salary and a new release clause to try convince him to stay once again.

Palace tied Olise down to fresh terms last summer after Chelsea tried to strike a £35m deal to sign the winger but the Blues are back and ready to trigger his new release clause, which stands at around £60m.

Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have also been granted permission to speak to Olise, while Man Utd remain interested.

Olise's current contract sees him tied to the Selhurst Park side until June 2027, with the club keen to extend this for another year.

The 22-year-old did not receive a call up to Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2024, meaning a move could be completed sooner rather than later, although the complicated terms of his release clause have forced Chelsea to move slowly.

Chelsea were accused of failing to trigger a similarly complex release clause in Olise's contract last summer - the Blues remain adamant they did not make an illegal approach - and instead opted to recruit Cole Palmer.

This time around, Palace have made it clear that suitors must agree a deal directly with the club before speaking to Olise.