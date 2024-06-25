Crystal Palace midfielder Reilly secures Hibernian return

Departing Crystal Palace midfielder Kirsten Reilly has agreed to re-join SWPL 1 club Hibernian on a two-year deal.

Hibs announced news of the transfer via a post on their official club website this evening.

Reilly will link-up with Hibernian upon the expiry of her contract at Crystal Palace. She re-joins the club that she previously represented between 2018 and 2019.

The midfielder has spent the last two seasons playing in the Barclays Women’s Championship with Crystal Palace. Reilly has made 35 appearances for The Eagles in league competition. She helped Crystal Palace to win this season’s Barclays Women’s Championship title along with promotion to the top tier.

Reilly’s Crystal Palace departure was recently announced by the club and it has now been confirmed that she is returning north of the border with Hibs.

After agreeing to become a Hibee once again, Reilly said “I’m so excited and so glad to be back, I’ve supported the Club all my life and playing for the badge again is going to feel great.

“The last time I was here, we won a few trophies, and that feeling was really good. It’s our aim to start doing that again!”

Reilly is the first of Crystal Palace’s eight departing players to find a new club this summer.