Crystal Palace maintain unbeaten home start and extend Norwich's woeful run on the road

Norwich’s alarming away form continued as they slumped to a fourth defeat out of four on their travels in the Premier League, following goals by Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend.

Milivojevic, the Crystal Palace captain, scored a first-half penalty then Townsend struck in the closing stages to maintain the club’s unbeaten home start to the Premier League season.

Norwich won against Manchester City in their most recent home game but, away from Carrow Road, it is a different story, having lost 2-0 on three successive occasions.

Daniel Farke’s injury-hit squad have now lost successive games on their Premier League travels at Liverpool, West Ham, Burnley and Palace - failing to score an away goal since the opening-day 4-1 defeat at Anfield.

Palace had angered their manager Roy Hodgson by conceding late to draw their last game against Wolves - and there was an energetic start here.

The lively Wilfried Zaha shot over from 10 yards and Jordan Ayew later stung the palms of Norwich’s debutant goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann - who was standing in for Tim Krul - from just outside the penalty area.

Palace earned a deserved breakthrough after winning a penalty when Ibrahim Amadou clumsily brought down James McArthur following a cross from Zaha.

The contact was slight, but there was still enough to award the spot-kick, backed up by a VAR check.

Milivojevic struck in from the spot on his 100th Palace appearance, curling the ball beyond the reach of Fahrmann. Hodgson approved, shaking a fist in celebration.

Fahrmann’s attempt to stop the penalty was his last action of the match as he was substituted and limped off. Third-choice goalkeeper Michael McGovern, 35, replaced him, making his Premier League debut - and first league appearance since April 2017.

Norwich threatened as half-time approached as Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia both had shots saved - with Todd Cantwell also having a strike blocked by centre-back Martin Kelly.

Palace had been sitting on their lead, but there was a more positive start to the second half from the home side, with McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt shooting over.

Norwich also began struggling to deal with Palace corners, as the pressure carried on.

Zaha headed another chance over late on but, unlike in the previous home game, they were not made to pay for their missed opportunities - and did the opposite by having the last word.

Substitute Andros Townsend killed the game off, squeezing the ball home after being teed up Zaha.