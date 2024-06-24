Crystal Palace Loan Star To Finalise Selhurst Park Exit This Week

Crystal Palace are set to see one of their players complete a permanent exit from the club this week.

Palace are dealing with some upheaval in their squad as they look towards the new season with Oliver Glasner at the helm.

The Eagles are having to prepare to react in the transfer market as they are losing the services of key winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

They are hunting for a replacement of sorts and have held an interest in Marseille’s Iliman Ndiaye.

Another exit is set to happen though as Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks is heading to join St Pauli after having been on loan at the side last term.

According to German magazine Kicker, Banks will complete a permanent move to St Pauli this week.

The deal is being finalised and will see the Scottish winger continue at the Hamburg-based club.

His loan spell at St Pauli was interrupted by a serious cruciate ligament injury, but St Pauli saw enough either side of the injury to know they wanted to keep Banks.