Crystal Palace injury update: Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi latest news and return dates

Crystal Palace are set for a new dawn under Oliver Glasner.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt manager was in the stands for Monday’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park and will take charge of the team against Burnley on Saturday.

While earning a point on the road kept Palace five points above the relegation zone, Glasner will not have it easy during his opening few wees in charge.

Indeed, the Eagles are without a number of key players as they begin life under their new boss.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Crystal Palace injuries…

Michael Olise

Michael Olise has endured an injury-hit campaign at Selhurst Park, making just 11 appearances thus far. He suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat at Brighton earlier this month after appearing to tweak something the game before that.

The Frenchman is expected to miss around two months of action.

Potential return date: April 2024

Eberechi Eze

Palace have also been without fellow star player Eberechi Eze for different points of the campaign. The England international is another dealing with a hamstring issue and was expected to miss up to three weeks.

Potential return date: March 2024

Frustrating: Eze has endured something of an injury-hit campaign too (Getty Images)

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is another Palace player attracting big interest from top clubs and joins Olise and Eze on the sidelines. The defender jarred his knee against Brighton earlier this month and his return date is unclear, though Hodgson was previously hopeful the issue was not as serious as the others.

Potential return date: Unknown

Rob Holding

Summer signing Rob Holding is yet to make a League appearance for the club after joining from Arsenal and may face a battle to play again this season after an operation on an ankle injury.

Potential return date: Unknown

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi suffered a hamstring injury as he was closing in on a return to action and his return date is unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Will Hughes

Will Hughes missed the draw with Everton after picking up a slight knock during the defeat to Chelsea earlier this month.

Potential return date: Unknown

Cheick Doucoure

The midfielder is still hopeful he will play again this season despite undergoing surgery on an Achilles tendon following an injury suffered against Luton in November.

Potential return date: Unknown