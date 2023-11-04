Crystal Palace inflict record sixth successive home Premier League defeat on Burnley

Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez look dejected as Burnley slide to a record sixth-successive home defeat in the top flight - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Vincent Kompany saw goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell condemn his side to a sixth-successive home defeat, and an unwanted place in the history of top-flight football.

No team had ever opened a campaign in the top division with six consecutive home losses, something that Burnley have now done with a performance that must have set alarm bells ringing for their manager.

The Palace opener, just their second first-half goal of the season, undid a decent opening from Kompany’s side but underlined the individual errors which have plagued their season.

Defender Jordan Beyer was caught dawdling on the ball by Jordan Ayew and compounded his error, slipping over as the winger sped past him to the by-line.

With Burnley’s defence out of position, Ayew delivered the perfect cross for Schlupp to bundle the ball over the line from point-blank range.

The second goal after 94 minutes was largely unneeded but, again, came from a Burnley mistake as Dara O’Shea lost possession deep in his own half, the ball eventually being played across goal by Eberechi Eze for Mitchell to convert.

Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates putting Crystal Palace ahead - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

It was a depressingly familiar turn of events for Burnley supporters who have not seen their team win, or indeed avoid defeat, in any game of football at Turf Moor since promotion from the Championship at the start of May.

Six months on, Burnley’s predicament meant that upcoming home games with Palace, West Ham and Sheffield United were already taking on the air of “must-win” fixtures.

The start was lively enough, when Zeki Amdouni was picked out by Johann Gudmundsson after barely a minute and planted a free header wide.

Palace striker Odsonne Edouard was shown yellow, and Var checked for a red, following a late challenge on James Trafford before the Burnley keeper was picking the ball out of his net after 22 minutes.

At least there was a strong initial response from Kompany’s men to falling behind, with Gudmundsson heading just wide from a Charlie Taylor cross and the lively Luca Koleosho being played through on goal before Joachim Andersen stopped him with a superb challenge.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson gives his players the thumbs up at Turf Moor - Reuters/Craig Brough

And Burnley finally succeeded in forcing Sam Johnstone into his first save, in first-half injury-time, when he tipped over a long shot from Koleosho after a quickly-taken free-kick.

Marc Guehi and Ayew were both cautioned at the half-time whistle, for complaining about that late free-kick decision – a rare example of Palace losing their composure during what had been a largely comfortable first-half.

Roy Hodgson was able to bring on Eze, sidelined for five weeks with a hamstring injury, early in the second half although his introduction almost coincided with an equaliser.

Koleosho, again, carved out the chance down the left and his cross was met by Gudmundsson who should have done more than roll his shot beyond the far post.

Rodriguez had the ball in the goal, but from a clearly offside position, and it was not until the 80th minute that Johnstone’s goal was seriously threatened, when he dived high to keep out a curling effort from Josh Brownhill.

The resulting corner reached Rodriguez and saw Johnstone do even better as he kept out his close-range header with a fine reflex stop.