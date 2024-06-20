Crystal Palace Haven’t Put New Deal On Table For Eagles Star

Manchester United and Chelsea target Michael Olise has not been offered a new contract by Crystal Palace, according to the South London Press.

Olise has been heavily linked with a move away from Palace in the ongoing summer transfer window due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Bayern Munich have contacted Crystal Palace to get information on his £60m release clause.

Manchester United also hold an interest but are reportedly exploring other ways to sign him without triggering the release clause.

There is also talk of Crystal Palace offering him a new deal with a bigger release clause but that claim has been rubbished.

It has been suggested that Palace have not offered any new contract to the winger at this stage of the window.

The south London club could do it if Olise shows an inclination to say but no new terms are on the table at the moment.

The Frenchman is keen to sort out his future before he flies out to play for France in the Olympics later this summer.