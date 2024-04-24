Crystal Palace ensure Premier League safety by beating Newcastle 2-0

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, centre, vies for the ball with Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson, left and Dan Burn , during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, at Selhurst Park, London, Wednesday April 24, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace made certain of Premier League safety after a 2-0 win against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for a fifth straight home match to secure the win and Palace's resurgence under Oliver Glasner following recent victories against West Ham and Liverpool.

Mateta broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park with a smart 55th-minute finish before he added a second late on to end Newcastle’s four-match unbeaten run.

Palace is 14th in the standings and 14 points above the relegation zone. Luton in 18th place has just four games remaining.

Mateta put Palace ahead after a slick one-two with Jordan Ayew before he slid a shot home.

It was Palace’s first goal against Newcastle in seven meetings.

Newcastle pushed for a late leveler, but Palace made sure of the points in the 88th.

Will Hughes exchanged passes with substitute Jeffrey Schlupp before he teed up Mateta, who scuffed a shot through the legs of Martin Dubravka for his eighth goal in nine games since the arrival of Glasner in February.

___

