Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze targets return from injury before Christmas but Eagles less hopeful

Injured: Eberechi Eze (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is hopeful he will return from his ankle injury before Christmas.

Eze was forced off during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Luton and is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Palace fear the 25-year-old could be out for up to four weeks but he hopes to be back sooner.

Losing Eze is another blow for Palace, who could be without Cheick Doucoure for six months due to the Achilles injury he suffered at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Palace have suffered four defeats in their last five Premier League games and Roy Hodgson is coming under increased scrutiny.

While his job is not in immediate danger and Palace are unlikely to be dragged into a relegation battle, Hodgson will be expected to spark an upturn in form.

Palace’s next two games against West Ham and Bournemouth are key, with a tough run against Liverpool, Manchester City, Brighton, Chelsea Brentford and Arsenal to come after that.

The Eagles are 13th in the Premier League, 10 points above the bottom three. They face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.