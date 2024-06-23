Crystal Palace Could Sell Star Quickly Amid Agent Switch

Crystal Palace are ready for a quick deal to offload striker Odsonne Edouard, who has just changed his agent, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Edouard has slipped down the pecking order at Selhurst Park and there are questions around his future during the summer transfer window.

He has just taken the decision to swap agents and is now working with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother Tyler.

His new representatives could have to deal with a possible move for their client as Palace are ready to sell.

However, the Eagles would want any sale to happen soon and not drag on through the transfer window.

Oliver Glasner would want a replacement to be brought in as he is not keen to compromise his attacking depth.

Edouard made 30 appearances for Crystal Palace in the recent season, but slipped out of the starting eleven in the last stretch of the campaign.

The 26-year-old scored just once in the league in 2024 for Palace, albeit his goal did come against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

It remains to be seen which clubs might be drawn in for Edouard, a former Celtic man.