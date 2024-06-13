Crystal Palace Contacted About Deal For Eagles Star

Crystal Palace have been contacted about a possible deal to take one of their top players from Selhurst Park this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Palace were reinvigorated by the arrival of Oliver Glasner as their new boss and hopes are high at the club that they can kick on under the Austrian next season.

Keeping hold of their exciting young stars is something that Crystal Palace will be desperate to do having seen how Glasner got the most out them towards the end of last term.

They could be at risk of losing winger Michael Olise though, with Chelsea now having contacted Crystal Palace about a deal for the Frenchman.

Olise has a £60m release clause in his Crystal Palace contract and Chelsea may look to meet the amount in a structured, negotiated way.

Chelsea’s interest in Olise and firm move for him is unlikely to be welcomed by the Eagles.

Manchester United have also been credited with strong interest in Olise and it could be the case that Chelsea making a firm approach spurs the Red Devils into action.

The Old Trafford giants now have their managerial situation for next season resolved, with Erik ten Hag given the nod to continue in the hot seat, meaning thoughts can well and truly turn to transfer business.