Crystal Palace confirm £6.9m Daniel Munoz signing

Daniel Munoz says it will be a dream come true to play in the Premier League after completing his move to Crystal Palace.

The Colombia defender has joined Palace from Genk for £6.9million and signed a contract until 2027, with the option of a further year.

A new right-back has been a priority for Palace as current options Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward are both over 30 years old and out of contract this summer.

Munoz, who scored five goals in 17 games for Genk this season, has been desperate to move to the Eagles and went on strike from training earlier this month.

“It’s a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace,” he said. “I’m very excited, very happy, and I can’t wait to be on the pitch.

I’ve always worked to achieve this, and now I feel very, very, very happy and very excited.

Daniel Munoz

“Moving from Belgium to England is a dream come true. I’ve always worked to achieve this, and now I feel very, very, very happy and very excited.

“London is a historic city on a football level and that means a lot to me. My family and I are very happy to be able to come to this place and live in a city like London.”

After impressing for Genk, Munoz has become a regular for Colombia and he sought the advice of his international team-mate, Jefferson Lerma, about joining him at Palace.

“When I was asked if I wanted to come here, I asked Jefferson about the club, about the guys, about the facilities…. He gave me the best version of the club, the best of this institution. I think that was a point in favour of me coming here to Crystal Palace,” he said.

“Obviously, I know the club because I like to watch a lot of football… I watch a lot of the Premier League. I already had an idea of some of the players I'd seen on TV playing here at Crystal Palace.”