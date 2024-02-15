Crystal Palace cancel Roy Hodgson press conference as manager 'taken ill' amid Oliver Glasner talks

Crystal Palace cancelled Roy Hodgson’s press conference on Thursday, saying the 76-year-old was “taken ill” during training.

With Hodgson on the brink of the sack and Palace in talks with former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner about replacing him, the club released a statement 35 minutes before Hodgson was due to speak to the media.

“Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session,” Palace said.

It emerged late on Wednesday night that Palace had entered talks with Glasner and they were due to continue talks with the 49-year-old Austrian on Thursday.

Hodgson had been due to hold a press conference ahead of Monday’s trip to Everton.

Pressure has been growing on Hodgson after a run of four wins in 18 Premier League matches.

The Eagles have been dragged into a relegation battle after a dismal run and are just five points above the bottom three.

Monday’s trip to Goodison Park is the start of a crucial run of fixtures for Palace in which they play Everton, Burnley and Luton in three of their next four matches.

Glasner led Frankfurt to the Europa League in 2022, when they beat West Ham in the semi-finals, and also got them to the German Cup Final in 2023.