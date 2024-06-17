Crystal Palace announce departures of goalkeeper Kitching and midfielder Reilly

Crystal Palace have announced the news that two more players will be leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of their contracts.

The Eagles revealed their latest departures via a post on their official club website this morning.

It has been confirmed that goalkeeper Fran Kitching and midfielder Kirsten Reilly will both be leaving Selhurst Park this summer. The news now means that eight players are leaving Crystal Palace following their promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Goalkeeper Kitching joined Crystal Palace in summer 2022 after leaving former club Sheffield United. The player was The Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper in 2022/2023 but was absent from the squad throughout this season. Kitching made 23 appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Defensive midfielder Reilly also joined Crystal Palace in summer 2022 as the club turned full-time professional. She has gone on to make 44 appearances for The Eagles in all competitions. The player featured in all-but-four of Crystal Palace’s fixtures in the Barclays Women’s Championship this season as the South Londoners clinched the league title and promotion to the top flight.

Kitching and Reilly join Polly Doran, Anna Filbey, Shauna Guyatt, Annabel Johnson, Natalia Negri and Ellie Noble in leaving Crystal Palace this summer upon the conclusion of their contracts.