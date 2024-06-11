Crystal Palace admire Arsenal 25yo but fee could be an issue

Crystal Palace are among the admirers of Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah this summer, but they may not be willing or able to meet the Gunners’ demands.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on October 28, 2023. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Athletic report that if Arsenal sign a striker this summer, at least one of Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus would need to be sold, and Nketiah is currently the more likely to go.

The report adds that Crystal Palace are among the clubs who admire Nketiah, but it remains to be seen if they’re willing or able to make an offer that Arsenal would accept.

Previous claims had put Nketiah’s fee in the region of £30m, with Fulham, Wolves, and Everton also interested – though Everton reportedly want a year-long loan.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that there’s a concrete possibility Nketiah could move on this summer, adding that the striker has always had plenty of interest in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Nketiah made plenty of appearances in 2023/24, playing 37 times in all competitions, but just 13 of those were starts. And none of those starts were in 2024.

Yet if no one is willing to meet Arsenal’s demands, perhaps the Gunners will opt to keep hold of Nketiah.

Retaining Nketiah seemed very unlikely while Benjamin Sesko was a serious option as a potential signing, but Sesko’s decision to remain in Germany has prompted some reports that Arsenal may decide to sign a winger instead of a striker.

If that’s the case, maybe there’s less of a need for Jesus or Nketiah to move on.