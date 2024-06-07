Crystal Palace ’99 Per Cent’ On Way To Signing Target

Crystal Palace ’99 Per Cent’ On Way To Signing Target

Crystal Palace are ’99 per cent’ done in completing a deal for the signature of departing Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kamada rejected an offer a new three-year contract from Lazio and decided to move on from the club on a free transfer.

He recently claimed that he was ready to stay at Lazio if it was on a one-year deal and has been expected to join Crystal Palace.

The midfielder was set to undergo a medical at Palace this week ahead of completing the move to Selhurst Park.

It has been claimed that the move is still on course and Crystal Palace are on the cusp of signing Kamada this summer.

Oliver Glasner has played a key role in convincing the player to move to Selhurst Park following his adventure at Lazio.

Kamada played under the Austrian at Eintracht Frankfurt and the duo are set to reunite in south London.

Palace are ’99 per cent’ on their way to getting everything sorted out for the Japanese midfielder’s arrival this summer.