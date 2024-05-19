Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa: What Glasner said

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been speaking to BBC Sport after thumping five goals past Aston Villa on the final day of the season: "It was another great performance but, to be honest, there were 10 to 15 minutes in the first half where we could have conceded, especially from set-plays.

"But, after the second goal and some small adaptations at half-time, we could see how the players are enjoying playing together and having fun on the pitch, so it was a great end to the season."

On striker Jean-Philippe Mateta: "He has a lot of confidence. He makes the runs, he works hard and he has a great finish, but he needs the support of all of his teammates."

On whether the club will be able to keep their in-form attackers Mateta, Eze and Olise: "The club is working hard so that we can keep all of the players.

"What we could do is show them that we are ambitious, the journey and the direction that they can go in, that they can express themselves and show all of their qualities.

"Crystal Palace, with these fans and this team, is a good place to stay."