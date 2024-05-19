Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been speaking to BBC Sport after his side fell to a heavy defeat on the last day of the season: "When you lose 5-0, you are disappointed and maybe a little bit embarrassed by the result. Today, we were not 100% with our power we have shown all season and, of course, we did everything on Monday against Liverpool at home.

"We finished on Tuesday, in our mind, when we achieved our target for the season. Today, we tried to have a good finish to the season but we didn't play with consistency.

"It was a difficult match because they are playing very well and secondly because we had finished the season, in our minds, when we achieved the result last Tuesday.

"We tried to compete and be organised like we have all season, but we have to accept how we've finished and how we achieved our objective last Tuesday."

On whether he will take any time off during the summer break: "Yes, I need it, but I need to analyse deeply, with time, and also to enjoy the rest because this season was really tough.

"We achieved a lot but we demanded a lot of the players, so we have to rest and prepare professionally, but also take time on decisions."