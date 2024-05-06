Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United: Analysis

[Getty Images]

In Michael Olise, Crystal Palace may have their greatest player to represent the club in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was the star of the show in the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United to hand Palace their first ever league double over United.

Olise opened and ended the scoring at a rampant Selhurst Park as he left the field to a standing ovation from all corners.

It's clear to see why the France Under-21 international attracted interest from Chelsea last summer and is reportedly being watched ahead of the next transfer window.

His nine goals in 17 league appearances are superb stats for a player who is currently sat in 14th in the table.

Of course, Olise does not have the longevity of Wilfried Zaha but have his talents already surpassed that of his former team-mate?